Preview: No. 1 Georgia vs Florida

Yes, Georgia is the nation’s top-ranked team, and it wears a target as big as the traffic jam leading into TIAA Bank Field. But don't worry about the Bulldogs being ready for Florida.

What’s that old cliché? Both teams could be 0-7 and the game would still mean something to both programs? Yes, pretty much.

Even if the Bulldogs weren’t undefeated and anxious to hold onto their No. 1 ranking, the memory of last year’s loss hasn’t settled well. Georgia is anxious to right that wrong.

Of course, the big question for the Bulldogs is who starts at quarterback.

The good news is it appears JT Daniels is finally healthy.

Daniels has not played since the first quarter of Georgia’s 62-0 win at Vanderbilt, after suffering a Grade 1 lat strain. It’s been almost two weeks since Daniels last experienced any pain. Based on the fact we’re told he’s been splitting time with Stetson Bennett quarterbacking the first team, it would seem we’re finally going to see the California native back on the field against the Gators.

But will he start?

Bennett has been outstanding in the three games he’s played as Daniels’ replacement, throwing for over 500 yards and five touchdowns, leading Georgia to wins over Arkansas, Auburn, and Kentucky.

Smart has played it coy whenever he’s been asked about his starting quarterback. You can’t blame him for that. Gator coach Dan Mullen has done the same.

Mullen must choose between his own pair of quarterbacks: Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson.

Whoever plays quarterback for Florida, job No. 1 for Georgia and its defense will be stopping the run. Jones and Richardson are Florida’s two main rushers, and they’ve been effective. The Gators are averaging 254.3 yards rushing per contest.

Whoever plays quarterback for Georgia, the Gators will have to contend with a Georgia offense that continues to do an excellent job of taking what the opposing defense gives.