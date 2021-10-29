Preview: No. 1 Georgia vs Florida
WHERE: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla.
WHEN: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
RECORD: Georgia 7-0, 5-0; Florida 4-3, 2-3
TV/RADIO: CBS (Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jamie Erdahl); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, D.J. Shockley); National Radio – Westwood One Sports (Bill Roth, Anthony Becht); Sirius XM/Radio/Internet: 81/81/81
Players to watch
Georgia: QB Stetson Bennett, QB JT Daniels, RB Zamir White, RB James Cook, WR Ladd McConkey, WR Jermaine Burton, WR AD Mitchell, TE Darnell Washington, TE Brock Bowers, LT Jamaree Salyer, RT Warren McClendon, NG Jordan Davis, DT Devonte Wyatt, DT Jalen Carter, DE Travon Walker, LB Nolan Smith, LB Adam Anderson, LB Nakobe Dean, S Lewis Cine S Christopher Smith, CB Derion Kendrick, CB Kelee Ringo
Florida; QB Anthony Richardson, QB Emory Jones, RB Dameon Pierce, RB Malik Dais, LT Richard Gouraige, RT Jean Delance, TE Kenmore Gamble, DE Zachary Carter, NT Antonio Valentino, DT Daquan Newkirk, Buck Brenton Cox, LB Mohamoud Diabate, CB Kaiir Elam, SS Trey Dean III.
The Game
Yes, Georgia is the nation’s top-ranked team, and it wears a target as big as the traffic jam leading into TIAA Bank Field. But don't worry about the Bulldogs being ready for Florida.
What’s that old cliché? Both teams could be 0-7 and the game would still mean something to both programs? Yes, pretty much.
Even if the Bulldogs weren’t undefeated and anxious to hold onto their No. 1 ranking, the memory of last year’s loss hasn’t settled well. Georgia is anxious to right that wrong.
Of course, the big question for the Bulldogs is who starts at quarterback.
The good news is it appears JT Daniels is finally healthy.
Daniels has not played since the first quarter of Georgia’s 62-0 win at Vanderbilt, after suffering a Grade 1 lat strain. It’s been almost two weeks since Daniels last experienced any pain. Based on the fact we’re told he’s been splitting time with Stetson Bennett quarterbacking the first team, it would seem we’re finally going to see the California native back on the field against the Gators.
But will he start?
Bennett has been outstanding in the three games he’s played as Daniels’ replacement, throwing for over 500 yards and five touchdowns, leading Georgia to wins over Arkansas, Auburn, and Kentucky.
Smart has played it coy whenever he’s been asked about his starting quarterback. You can’t blame him for that. Gator coach Dan Mullen has done the same.
Mullen must choose between his own pair of quarterbacks: Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson.
Whoever plays quarterback for Florida, job No. 1 for Georgia and its defense will be stopping the run. Jones and Richardson are Florida’s two main rushers, and they’ve been effective. The Gators are averaging 254.3 yards rushing per contest.
Whoever plays quarterback for Georgia, the Gators will have to contend with a Georgia offense that continues to do an excellent job of taking what the opposing defense gives.
Three keys for Georgia
Slow Florida’s running game: Statistically speaking, Florida has shown great balance on offense, but much of that success is predicated on the Gators’ ability to run the football. Slow the run, and the Bulldogs’ are going to push the Gators out of their comfort zone.
Get first down stops: See the above. Forcing Florida into 2nd-long, 3rd-long situations is going to put more onus on Jones and Richardson to try and beat the Bulldogs through the air. Which is exactly what Georgia wants the Gators to do.
Don’t hold back offensively: I don’t believe it’s going out on a limb to suggest that we see both Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels play Saturday. I believe they will. Whenever they do, look for the Bulldog to attempt to hit the Gators with a steady diet of both the run and the pass. Smart wants to score and score often.
Injury Update
QB JT Daniels (lat) – Has practiced without pain for almost two weeks. He is expected to play.
RB Kenny McIntosh (hamstring) – Has practiced this week. Per teammate James Cook, he will play.
WR Jermaine Burton (groin) – Burton only took a few reps against Kentucky, but has practiced extensively and should see an uptick in reps Saturday.
WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (ankle): Ditto for what we’re saying about Burton.
WR Arian Smith (knee contusion): There’s a still a little bit of a question about Smith, who has missed the past five games. However, when we saw him Monday, he was running routes in his regular jersey. Smart said he hopes he’ll be able to play. We suspect he will, although his reps may still be a bit limited.
WR Justin Robinson (hamstring): We’re going to call Robinson questionable.
S Christopher Smith (shoulder); Smith was held out two weeks ago against Kentucky, but he’s practiced the past two weeks and we expect him to play.
Prediction
Between the 14-point line and the gnashing of teeth on Florida message boards, Saturday’s annual battle with Dancin’ Dan and his band of bearded Geckos certainly has taken on a bit of a different tone.
The only bowl the Gators will be partaking in after the year will likely involve a free serving of soup. That being so, Florida has absolutely nothing to lose.
Expect the Gators to come out fired up, with dreams of upsetting the nation’s top-ranked team dancing in their heads. But there’s one major problem: Florida’s strength is running the football. Stopping the run just happens to be the strength of the Bulldog front seven.
Last year the Gators had major success with throwing the ball to their backs, including the infamous wheel routes that Georgia proved unable to defend.
Don’t look for a repeat Saturday. Several little birdies have told me that the Bulldog defense is anxious to chow down on some Gator tail, led by Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt and Jalen Carter, who figure to be first in line at the buffet table.
As an aficionado of the TV show “Swamp People,” I can tell you the best way to kill a Gator is to aim for the quarter-size kill spot on the top of the head. The Bulldogs have their guns loaded. Prediction: Georgia 38, Florida 10.