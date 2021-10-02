The Daily Recap: Three keys for UGA against Arkansas

Here is the Oct. 2 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Three keys to a Georgia win

In his game preview, Anthony Dasher outlined three areas that would help Georgia record a win over Arkansas.

“Offensively, start fast: Yes, Georgia scored 35 first-quarter points at Vanderbilt, but getting off to a quick offensive start will mean much more against Arkansas,” Dasher wrote. “You can say this every week, but some quick scores will go a long way to putting the Razorbacks on the defensive and snuff out any early game momentum.

“Limit first down yardage: Arkansas is ranked fourth in the SEC in total offense (480 yards per game), but there's a statistic the Bulldogs will hope to exploit. The Razorbacks rank 13th in the SEC in third-down conversions, converting just 18 of 51 third-down attempts (35.29 percent) through four games.

“Make sure these two players don’t beat you: Obviously, quarterback K.J. Jefferson will be a focal point, but the real threat might be wide receiver Burks, who ranks eighth in the SEC in all-purpose yardage, with 96.75 per game. Defensively, end Tre Williams leads Arkansas with four sacks. Keeping him off the backside of (Georgia's quarterback) will be of utmost importance.”

3-2-1 Report

In the ever-important 3-2-1 Report, Radi Nabulsi revealed his prediction as to who starts at quarterback against Arkansas. JT Daniels entered the week with a lat injury but has been expected to play. Is that still the case? Dasher dropped a follow-up insider note on the topic too.

Staff predictions

Each of the UGASports.com staffers predicted a Georgia win over Arkansas. Dayne Young is among the contingent—which includes Nabulsi and myself—in thinking that this a closer game than others are anticipating. Young predicts Georgia to win 28-16.

“Bumper Pool still plays for Arkansas. Damn good player,” Young wrote. “Sounds like the name of the place where Squints pretended to need CPR from Wendy Peffercorn. Neither of these teams wants to get behind. Georgia is more equipped to recover if it does. If Georgia takes care of the ball, the Bulldogs will win, but not cover.”

Hurley excited for visit

Class of 2025 quarterback Colin Hurley (Trinity Christian Academy/Jacksonville, Fla.) spoke with Blayne Gilmer about what he expects on his visit to Georgia for Saturday’s game against Arkansas. Hurley is excited to make the trip and is expecting a “wild” atmosphere.

Call ready for UGA game

Class of 2023 defensive end Kaven Call (Apopka/Apopka, Fla.) is also ready to take in the Georgia-Arkansas game at Sanford Stadium. Call hopes to see a big game from Georgia’s defensive ends, since that will be the position he plays at the next level.

