Preview: No. 8 Arkansas at No. 2 Georgia

Suspicious minds wondering whether or not Georgia is truly deserving of its No. 2 ranking will get their answer Saturday, when the Bulldogs entertain No. 8 Arkansas.

The Razorbacks have been one of the NCAA's feel-good stories a quarter of the way into the 2021 season, with wins over Texas and Texas A&M.

Former Bulldog offensive line coach Sam Pittman certainly has the Razorbacks playing with a lot of confidence.

This is a legit team. Quarterback K.J. Jefferson is a true dual-threat who the Bulldogs will have to account for in running the football. He also has one of the best targets in the SEC in 6-foot-3, 225-pound receiver Treylon Burks.

Running back Trelon Smith is solid, and Arkansas boasts an offensive line that features a couple of outstanding, experienced tackles in seniors Myron Cunningham (6-6, 325) and Dalton Wagner (6-9, 330).

Defensively, it’s an improved group from last year. A trio of defensive line transfers—John Ridgeway (Southern Illinois), Markell Utsery (Missouri), and Tre Williams (Missouri) have been instrumental in turning around the team’s defensive fortunes.

It’s also an experienced group.

Of Arkansas’ 11 defensive starters, 10 are either juniors or seniors, the lone exception being redshirt sophomore safety Jalen Catalon.

Yes, based on Clemson’s early-season issues, this is likely the best team Georgia has faced to date.

But Georgia isn't bad, either.

Although Georgia’s schedule hasn’t exactly been the toughest, it should be pointed out that the past three games have seen the Bulldogs do exactly what you expect elite teams to do—win convincingly.

Since beating Clemson 10-3, Georgia outscored UAB, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt by a combined 158-20 margin.

With the early noon kickoff, there are concerns that perhaps the early start will play to the Razorbacks’ advantage. Those same folks should recall that last week’s game at Vanderbilt started at 11 a.m. and Georgia scored 35 first-quarter points.

Georgia is expected to welcome back tight end Darnell Washington (foot) and safety Tykee Smith (foot) into the fold, adding even more muscle to a team that’s already done considerable flexing.

Defensively, the Bulldogs come in as tops nationally in both scoring defense (5.75 points per game) and total defense (185.3 yards per game).

Offensively, Kirby Smart revealed that quarterback JT Daniels was dealing with a minor lat injury, but it’s not going to keep him from starting the game.

Daniels has completed 54 of 71 passes for 569 yards and five touchdowns thus far. Freshman tight end Brock Bowers leads all Bulldogs in catches with 18 for 272 yards, and has five touchdowns.

Georgia’s running game hasn't created explosive plays that fans are used to, but the tailbacks have seen their totals steadily increase each week.

ESPN’s College GameDay is here, adding even more pomp and circumstance to Saturday’s big game. The Bulldogs hope to use that as another opportunity to show their No. 2 ranking is deserved.