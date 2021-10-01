Preview: No. 8 Arkansas at No. 2 Georgia
WHERE: Sanford Stadium
WHEN: Noon
RECORDS: Georgia 4-0, 2-0; Arkansas 4-0, 1-0
TV/RADIO: ESPN (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, D.J. Shockley); Sirius/XM/Internet (81/81/81)
Players To Watch
Georgia – QB JT Daniels, RB Zamir White, RB James Cook, RB Kendall Milton, RB Kenny McIntosh, TE Brock Bowers, WR Jermaine Burton, LT Jamaree Salyer, NG Jordan Davis, DT Jalen Carter, DE Travon Walker, LB Nakobe Dean, LB Quay Walker, S Lewis Cine, S Christopher Smith, CB Derion Kendrick, CB Kelee Ringo.
Arkansas – QB K.J. Jefferson, WR Treylon Burks, RB Trelon Smith, RB Raheim Sanders, TE Blake Kern, LT Myron Cunningham, RT Dalton Wagner, Jack Zack Williams, DT John Ridgeway, DT Markell Utsey, DE Tre Williams, Will Hayden Henry, Will Bumper Pool, S Joe Foucha, CB Montaric Brown.
The Game
Suspicious minds wondering whether or not Georgia is truly deserving of its No. 2 ranking will get their answer Saturday, when the Bulldogs entertain No. 8 Arkansas.
The Razorbacks have been one of the NCAA's feel-good stories a quarter of the way into the 2021 season, with wins over Texas and Texas A&M.
Former Bulldog offensive line coach Sam Pittman certainly has the Razorbacks playing with a lot of confidence.
This is a legit team. Quarterback K.J. Jefferson is a true dual-threat who the Bulldogs will have to account for in running the football. He also has one of the best targets in the SEC in 6-foot-3, 225-pound receiver Treylon Burks.
Running back Trelon Smith is solid, and Arkansas boasts an offensive line that features a couple of outstanding, experienced tackles in seniors Myron Cunningham (6-6, 325) and Dalton Wagner (6-9, 330).
Defensively, it’s an improved group from last year. A trio of defensive line transfers—John Ridgeway (Southern Illinois), Markell Utsery (Missouri), and Tre Williams (Missouri) have been instrumental in turning around the team’s defensive fortunes.
It’s also an experienced group.
Of Arkansas’ 11 defensive starters, 10 are either juniors or seniors, the lone exception being redshirt sophomore safety Jalen Catalon.
Yes, based on Clemson’s early-season issues, this is likely the best team Georgia has faced to date.
But Georgia isn't bad, either.
Although Georgia’s schedule hasn’t exactly been the toughest, it should be pointed out that the past three games have seen the Bulldogs do exactly what you expect elite teams to do—win convincingly.
Since beating Clemson 10-3, Georgia outscored UAB, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt by a combined 158-20 margin.
With the early noon kickoff, there are concerns that perhaps the early start will play to the Razorbacks’ advantage. Those same folks should recall that last week’s game at Vanderbilt started at 11 a.m. and Georgia scored 35 first-quarter points.
Georgia is expected to welcome back tight end Darnell Washington (foot) and safety Tykee Smith (foot) into the fold, adding even more muscle to a team that’s already done considerable flexing.
Defensively, the Bulldogs come in as tops nationally in both scoring defense (5.75 points per game) and total defense (185.3 yards per game).
Offensively, Kirby Smart revealed that quarterback JT Daniels was dealing with a minor lat injury, but it’s not going to keep him from starting the game.
Daniels has completed 54 of 71 passes for 569 yards and five touchdowns thus far. Freshman tight end Brock Bowers leads all Bulldogs in catches with 18 for 272 yards, and has five touchdowns.
Georgia’s running game hasn't created explosive plays that fans are used to, but the tailbacks have seen their totals steadily increase each week.
ESPN’s College GameDay is here, adding even more pomp and circumstance to Saturday’s big game. The Bulldogs hope to use that as another opportunity to show their No. 2 ranking is deserved.
Three Keys For Georgia
Offensively, start fast: Yes, Georgia scored 35 first-quarter points at Vanderbilt, but getting off to a quick offensive start will mean much more against Arkansas. You can say this every week, but some quick scores will go a long way to putting the Razorbacks on the defensive and snuff out any early game momentum.
Limit first down yardage: Arkansas is ranked fourth in the SEC in total offense (480 yards per game), but there's a statistic the Bulldogs will hope to exploit. The Razorbacks rank 13th in the SEC in third-down conversions, converting just 18 of 51 third-down attempts (35.29 percent) through four games.
Make sure these two players don’t beat you: Obviously, quarterback K.J. Jefferson will be a focal point, but the real threat might be wide receiver Burks, who ranks eighth in the SEC in all-purpose yardage, with 96.75 per game.
Defensively, end Tre Williams leads Arkansas with four sacks. Keeping him off the backside of JT Daniels will be of utmost importance.
Injury Update
QB JT Daniels (lat): The injury was revealed by Smart on Monday but has practiced all week and is expected to start the game.
TE Darnell Washington (foot): Washington returned to practice Monday. Although Smart said he struggled, he rebounded Tuesday, per his head coach. Although it remains to be seen how much game action Washington will receive, he is expected to dress out and have some reps.
DB Tykee Smith (foot): Like Washington, Smith returned to practice this week and is expected to play against the Razorbacks. Just don't assume he’s going to step in and take over the starting job at star from Latavius Brini just yet.
WR Arian Smith (knee contusion): Smith has not played the past two weeks, although he did dress out for the South Carolina game two weeks ago. We understand Smith would have dressed out for the game at Vanderbilt had it been in Athens. However, as it was on the road, and considering the level of competition, the decision was made to give him another week.
WR Kearis Jackson (knee): Smart indicated that Jackson is still not 100 percent, but he's expected to play.
WR Dominick Blaylock (hamstring): Blaylock continues to be bothered by a hamstring he tweaked while ramping up practice following offseason ACL surgery. He’s doubtful for this week, per sources.
WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (ankle): Sprained an ankle against Vanderbilt and is questionable.
DB Jalen Kimber (shoulder): Out for the year.
OL Tate Ratledge (Lisfranc): Out for the year.
LB Rian Davis: (leg): Out for the year.
WR George Pickens (knee): Currently out with no timetable for his return.
Prediction
No need to get fancy here, breaking down all the ins and outs of Saturday's game, and filling space with hot takes. Yes, Arkansas is a much-improved team. This is a different and better group of Razorbacks than the herd Georgia faced in last year's season-opener. But these Bulldogs are a different breed, too. This one may be close for a while, but not for the duration. Prediction: Georgia 35, Arkansas 14.