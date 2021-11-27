The Daily Recap: Three keys for Georgia to defeat Georgia Tech

Here is the Nov. 27 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Three keys to victory

Anthony Dasher previewed Saturday’s Georgia-Georgia Tech game and noted three keys for the Bulldogs to notch a victory.

Dasher wrote:

Stay focused: Human nature would seem to dictate that it would be quite easy to overlook what on paper has been a bad Georgia Tech team, in anticipation of next week’s SEC title tilt. The Yellow Jackets have absolutely nothing to lose, and no doubt will try whatever they can to ruin the Bulldogs’ day. Obviously, nobody expects that to happen, but a quick salvo or two by Georgia should set the tone for another victorious afternoon.

Get in, get out healthy: We mentioned this last week, and the same holds true on Saturday. Avoiding injuries is a must for the Bulldogs with Alabama next on the docket. In a perfect world, the game will resemble last week’s rout of Charleston Southern, where the backups can get in early.

Get more out of the punt return game: Georgia ranks second in the SEC in punt return yardage (255), but apparently Smart wants more. According to Georgia’s head coach, the unit still has not excelled as much as he'd like, so whether the Bulldogs are able to take a step forward against the Yellow Jackets will be something to watch.

3-2-1 Report

Come for the report, stay for the prediction. Trust me, you want to know what Radi Nabulsi is predicting for Saturday’s game against Georgia Tech.

The rinky dink rival

Of all of Georgia’s rivalries, somehow Georgia Tech has become a joke.

While Georgia Tech did defeat Georgia in Kirby Smart’s first season, it hasn’t come close since. And throughout that process, Georgia has climbed to new heights and Georgia Tech has devolved into a clown show.

For those wanting a good laugh about why Georgia Tech is a dumpster fire, you’ll probably enjoy this column.

Staff predictions

Every UGASports.com staffer is picking Georgia to defeat Georgia Tech. No one is picking Georgia Tech to score higher than single digits. Patrick Garbin is predicting the Bulldogs to defeat their hated rival 48-7.

“Yielding an average of 542 total yards in its last five games—all losses—Tech’s defense has been awful,” Garbin wrote. “In addition, since getting upset in his first year as head coach against them, Smart has run it up on the Jackets. In their last three meetings, the Bulldogs have won by an average of 33 points (when favored by an average of 19 points). Georgia wins easily—and by a touchdown more than the experts think.”

PFF matchup

Trent Smallwood broke down the key matchups between Georgia and Georgia Tech based on the Pro Football Focus grades of each of the teams’ players. Smallwood noted that Georgia’s passing attack should have its way against Georgia Tech’s secondary.

“The Georgia Tech pass defense ranks 120th out of 130 teams in yards allowed per game at 274.6,” Smallwood wrote. “The three starting cornerbacks for the Yellow Jackets have not recorded an interception on the season. The secondary is going to have to play better on Saturday for the Jackets to have a chance at the upset. While the Bulldogs are not known as an explosive passing offense, Georgia has completed 64 passes on the season that have gone for 15 yards or longer and 29 passes that have exceeded 25 yards. Quarterback Stetson Bennett has hit for 14-of-28 passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield for seven touchdowns.”

Updated cheat sheet

Jed May put together the latest Georgia recruiting cheat sheet based on where things currently stand. Georgia is still putting the full court press on receiver Shazz Preston (St. James/St. James, La.), who will likely visit Athens following the SEC Championship.

Captains for the Georgia Tech game