Preview: No. 1 Georgia at Georgia Tech
WHERE: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta
WHEN: Saturday, noon
RECORDS: Georgia 11-0, Georgia Tech 3-8
TV/RADIO: ABC (Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, DJ Shockley).
Players to watch
Georgia – QB Stetson Bennett, QB JT Daniels, RB James Cook, RB Zamir White, OL Sedric Van Pran, OL Warren McClendon, TE Brock Bowers, TE Darnell Washington, WR Ladd McConkey, WR Jermaine Burton, WR AD Mitchell, NG Jordan Davis, DT Devonte Wyatt, DE Travon Walker, DT Jalen Carter, LB Nolan Smith, LB Nakobe Dean, LB Quay Walker, LB Channing Tindall, S Lewis Cine, CB Kelee Ringo, CB Derion Kendrick.
Georgia Tech – RB Jahmyr Gibbs, QB Jeff Sims, QB Jordan Yates, RB Jordan Mason, WR Malachi Carter, LB Quez Jackson, LB Ayinde Eley, DB Juanyeh Thomas.
The game
Two teams headed in opposite directions will square off Saturday when top-ranked Georgia travels to Bobby Dodd Stadium against arch-rival Georgia Tech.
With apologies to former Yellow Jacket head coach Paul Johnson, the 11-0 Bulldogs have bigger fish to fry than Georgia Tech, who is 3-8 on the year and coming off a 55-0 shellacking at Notre Dame.
Head coach Kirby Smart counsels us to fear not concerning whether his Bulldogs will be ready.
“It’s an opportunity, in one of our main recruiting areas, where a lot of our guys are from. It's a great atmosphere. I know our guys will be excited for a rivalry game, to play in Atlanta,” Smart said. “It's the next part, the next chapter, and what are they going to write about this chapter with each group? I know our guys will be fired up and ready to go this week."
Next chapter indeed.
This marks the first time since 1982 that the Bulldogs are 11-0. This squad is looking to become only the fourth team in school history to finish a regular season undefeated and untied, with double-digit victories, and then play for a national title (1946, 1980, 1982).
Vince Dooley’s 1980 consensus national champion was the last Georgia squad to go 12-0, after defeating Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl. Incidentally, the school record for wins in a season is 13. That’s been done twice (2002 under Mark Richt, 2017 under Smart).
The goal for Georgia is two-fold.
First comes beating the Yellow Jackets for the fourth straight time, which would also mark the 11th consecutive victory in Atlanta.
Second: get out of Bobby Dodd Stadium unscathed; no new injuries.
With the SEC Championship up next week at nearby Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Bulldogs obviously want to be as healthy as possible when they challenge the Crimson Tide for the conference crown.
Three keys for Georgia
Stay focused: Human nature would seem to dictate that it would be quite easy to overlook what on paper has been a bad Georgia Tech team, in anticipation of next week’s SEC title tilt. The Yellow Jackets have absolutely nothing to lose, and no doubt will try whatever they can to ruin the Bulldogs’ day. Obviously, nobody expects that to happen, but a quick salvo or two by Georgia should set the tone for another victorious afternoon.
Get in, get out healthy: We mentioned this last week, and the same holds true on Saturday. Avoiding injuries is a must for the Bulldogs with Alabama next on the docket. In a perfect world, the game will resemble last week’s rout of Charleston Southern, where the backups can get in early.
Get more out of the punt return game: Georgia ranks second in the SEC in punt return yardage (255), but apparently Smart wants more. According to Georgia’s head coach, the unit still has not excelled as much as he'd like, so whether the Bulldogs are able to take a step forward against the Yellow Jackets will be something to watch.
Injury Update
WR Arian Smith (out): Smith suffered a broken leg in practice and is out for the year.
OT Jamaree Salyer (doubtful): Salyer was back at practice working with the first unit at left tackle during the media’s viewing period on Monday. However, according to sources, Salyer tweaked his injured foot later in the week and had to go for a follow-up MRI.
DB Chris Smith (doubtful): Smith did not play last week after feeling his knee “buckle” in practice. He missed practice earlier this week and is expected to be held out of Saturday’s game.
RB Kendall Milton (doubtful): Milton is expected to miss his fifth straight game with an MCL (non-surgical) injury, although he does continue to improve
WR George Pickens (questionable): Pickens (ACL) worked with the second and third team during the week's practices to start getting re-acclimated to the play calling. Although Smart said he still has not been cleared, it’s obvious he’s getting closer and closer.
WR Justin Robinson (questionable): Robinson is questionable with a hamstring injury.
OL Tate Ratledge (out): Out for the year with Lisfranc injury.
DB Tykee Smith (out): Out for the year with a torn ACL.
LB Trezman Marshall (out): Marshall will miss the year with a knee injury.
LB Rian Davis (out): Davis will miss the year with a quad injury.
CB Jalen Kimber (out): Kimber is out for the year with a shoulder injury.
Prediction
As I sit here trying to come up with some witty words to explain what I believe will happen Saturday, the perfect phrase eludes me. Maybe it’s all the good I stuffed myself with over the past two days. Speaking of stuffed, let’s just say that’s exactly what the Bulldogs will do to their rivals on the Flats. Prediction: Georgia 49, Georgia Tech 7.