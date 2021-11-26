Preview: No. 1 Georgia at Georgia Tech

Two teams headed in opposite directions will square off Saturday when top-ranked Georgia travels to Bobby Dodd Stadium against arch-rival Georgia Tech.

With apologies to former Yellow Jacket head coach Paul Johnson, the 11-0 Bulldogs have bigger fish to fry than Georgia Tech, who is 3-8 on the year and coming off a 55-0 shellacking at Notre Dame.

Head coach Kirby Smart counsels us to fear not concerning whether his Bulldogs will be ready.

“It’s an opportunity, in one of our main recruiting areas, where a lot of our guys are from. It's a great atmosphere. I know our guys will be excited for a rivalry game, to play in Atlanta,” Smart said. “It's the next part, the next chapter, and what are they going to write about this chapter with each group? I know our guys will be fired up and ready to go this week."

Next chapter indeed.

This marks the first time since 1982 that the Bulldogs are 11-0. This squad is looking to become only the fourth team in school history to finish a regular season undefeated and untied, with double-digit victories, and then play for a national title (1946, 1980, 1982).

Vince Dooley’s 1980 consensus national champion was the last Georgia squad to go 12-0, after defeating Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl. Incidentally, the school record for wins in a season is 13. That’s been done twice (2002 under Mark Richt, 2017 under Smart).

The goal for Georgia is two-fold.

First comes beating the Yellow Jackets for the fourth straight time, which would also mark the 11th consecutive victory in Atlanta.

Second: get out of Bobby Dodd Stadium unscathed; no new injuries.

With the SEC Championship up next week at nearby Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Bulldogs obviously want to be as healthy as possible when they challenge the Crimson Tide for the conference crown.