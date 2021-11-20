The Daily Recap: Three keys for Georgia in final home game
The Daily Recap
Three keys
Anthony Dasher wrote about Georgia’s three keys for Saturday’s game against Charleston Southern. The game itself will never be in doubt, obviously. The focus will mostly be on the Bulldogs’ health during the 60 minutes they take the field.
Dasher wrote:
Stay healthy: Georgia has had its share of injuries and needs no further ones, with the SEC Championship looming.
Give younger players experience: We’ve already touched on this, but it bears repeating. The Bulldogs have a wonderful opportunity to give their younger players some much-needed game reps. The more experience they get now, the more trust they’ll gain from coaches should opportunities arise the rest of the year.
Stay sharp: Smart and his players always speak about playing to the standard. As a matter of pride, the standard shouldn't be neglected just because the Bulldogs are playing an FCS opponent.
Staff predictions
Not only is every UGASports.com staffer picking Georgia to defeat Charleston Southern, the lowest margin of victory predicted is 44 points. Rob Suggs is predicting a whopping 63-0 win.
“I'm still wondering why Charleston Southern is located in North Charleston,” Suggs wrote. “I don't have any questions about the game itself, though. Other than which quarterbacks play and how long. Georgia begins a two-week countdown to a showdown, sharpening its claws on the nearest patsies available.”
Billings talks recruiting
Ryan Wright spoke with class of 2023 safety Robert Billings (Milton/Alpharetta, Ga.) about how his recruitment has treated him thus far. Billings was thrilled for Georgia to extend a scholarship offer on Nov. 3, noting that he now has a chance to play for his home state’s top program.
It’s game day!
Senior Day captains
Outside the Vent
Will Michigan State be able to keep Mel Tucker with the program?
Former Vandy RB Zac Stacy was charged with two felonies after disturbing video.
Ohio State appears to be back on track with its playoff aspirations.
