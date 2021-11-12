2023 DB Robert Billings talks recruiting, Georgia offer
Weekly statements have been made on the Milton High School gridiron this season, and all those statements were backed up in a big way on Nov. 3 when the Georgia Bulldogs offered in-state talent Rob...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news