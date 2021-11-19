Preview: Charleston Southern at No. 1 Georgia

Although Kirby Smart would strangle anyone on his team who stated it publicly, Saturday’s game against the Buccaneers will be a walk in the park.

After a tough, grinding SEC schedule, the Bulldogs could use a break, not only to heal but to give some of the team’s younger and seldom-used players an opportunity for some reps.

That’s exactly what should happen.

Once Georgia’s starters put the game comfortably in hand, look for Smart and his assistants to empty the bench and further pad some already impressive stats.

The Bulldogs continue to lead the nation in scoring defense (7.6 points per game). They're second in total defense (247) while sitting 11th in scoring offense with 38.7 points per game.

Georgia is also two wins away from matching the 1946, 1980, and 1982 teams that finished the regular season undefeated and untied, with double-digit victories, and who played for the national title.

Smart’s squad wraps up the regular season next Saturday at Georgia Tech before the SEC Championship.