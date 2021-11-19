Preview: Charleston Southern at No. 1 Georgia
WHERE: Sanford Stadium
WHEN: Saturday, Noon
RECORDS: Georgia 10-0; Charleston Southern 3-4
TV/RADIO: SEC Network+ (Mike Morgan, Charles Arbuckle, Tiffany Blackmon); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, D.J. Shockley); Sirius/XM/Internet (137/190/961
Players to Watch
Georgia: QB Stetson Bennett, RB Zamir Wilson, RB James Cook, TE Brock Bowers, TE Darnell Washington, WR Ladd McConkey, WR AD Mitchell, WR Jermaine Burton, C Sedrick Van Pran, RT Warren McClendon, NG Jordan Davis, DT Devonte Wyatt, DT Jalen Carter, DE Travon Walker, LB Nakobe Dean, LB Quay Walker, LB Channing Tindall, S Lewis Cine, S Christopher Smith, CB Kelee Ringo, CB Derion Kendrick.
Charleston Southern: QB Jack Chambers, RB JD Moore, WR Cayden Johnson, WR Garris Schwarting, WR Georffrey Wall, DE John Chiaramonte, NG Ja’Courtney Snipes, LB Nick Salley, LB Jerome Rice III, SS Hombre Kennedy, FS Boogsie Silvera.
The Game
Although Kirby Smart would strangle anyone on his team who stated it publicly, Saturday’s game against the Buccaneers will be a walk in the park.
After a tough, grinding SEC schedule, the Bulldogs could use a break, not only to heal but to give some of the team’s younger and seldom-used players an opportunity for some reps.
That’s exactly what should happen.
Once Georgia’s starters put the game comfortably in hand, look for Smart and his assistants to empty the bench and further pad some already impressive stats.
The Bulldogs continue to lead the nation in scoring defense (7.6 points per game). They're second in total defense (247) while sitting 11th in scoring offense with 38.7 points per game.
Georgia is also two wins away from matching the 1946, 1980, and 1982 teams that finished the regular season undefeated and untied, with double-digit victories, and who played for the national title.
Smart’s squad wraps up the regular season next Saturday at Georgia Tech before the SEC Championship.
Three keys for the Bulldogs
Stay healthy: Georgia has had its share of injuries and needs no further ones, with the SEC Championship looming.
Give younger players experience: We’ve already touched on this, but it bears repeating. The Bulldogs have a wonderful opportunity to give their younger players some much-needed game reps. The more experience they get now, the more trust they’ll gain from coaches should opportunities arise the rest of the year.
Stay sharp: Smart and his players always speak about playing to the standard. As a matter of pride, the standard shouldn't be neglected just because the Bulldogs are playing an FCS opponent.
Injury Update
WR Arian Smith (out): Smith suffered a broken leg in practice and is out for the year.
OT Jamaree Salyer (questionable): Salyer missed last week’s game with a foot injury. Salyer traveled to Tennessee last week and warmed up, but was held out after still not feeling 100 percent. If he can't play, redshirt freshman Broderick Jones will start his third straight person.
RB Kendall Milton (doubtful): Milton is expected to miss his third straight game with an MCL (non-surgical) injury.
WR Dom Blaylock (out): Blaylock continues to rehab his injured hamstring, but remains out.
WR George Pickens (doubtful): Pickens (ACL) is now working as a member of the scout team, but apparently is still not quite ready to return. He's getting closer, though.
WR Justin Robinson (questionable): Robinson is questionable with a hamstring injury.
OL Tate Ratledge (out): Out for the year with Lisfranc injury.
DB Tykee Smith (out): Out for the year with a torn ACL.
LB Trezman Marshall (out): Marshall will miss the year with a knee injury.
LB Rian Davis (out): Davis will miss the year with a quad injury.
CB Jalen Kimber (out): Kimber is out for the year with a shoulder injury.
Prediction
What’s there to say? It almost feels like a waste of time, but we do this anyway, just to show how smart we are.
So, let’s see. How many points will the Bulldogs score? While Kirby Smart won’t “intentionally” run up the score, he cannot tell his team to stop playing. The Bulldogs score 60 for the second time this year. Prediction: Georgia 62, Charleston Southern 0.