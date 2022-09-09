Here is the Sept. 9 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Three keys to victory

Anthony Dasher posted his preview of Georgia’s game against Samford on Saturday, which included his usual three keys to victory. Of course, this game will never be in doubt given the talent discrepancy, thus making this week’s three keys more about coming out of the game healthy and fixing mistakes from the previous week.

He wrote:

“Clean up the ‘WTF’ moments: Last week’s score was certainly impressive but there was plenty, especially on defense, that went wrong for Smart and his assistants to focus on. Players lining up wrong were issues, especially at linebacker. While the Bulldogs were able to largely make up for those mistakes with effort and hustle, problems with alignment need cleaning up now before beginning SEC play next week.

“Stay healthy: With the exception of some bumps and bruises, the Bulldogs came away unscathed last week. This will obviously be a weekly key, but it’s certainly something that certainly needs to continue before heading to Columbia next week.

“Keep the main thing the main thing: Samford won’t necessarily be intimidated coming to Sanford Stadium, as the FCS Bulldogs are used to playing Power 5 schools. Nevertheless, this is a game Georgia should win easily. To do that, the Bulldogs simply need to come out focused. It’s hard to imagine a Kirby Smart-coached team not doing that, but let’s see it. The Bulldogs talk all the time about playing to a standard. Saturday is the perfect opportunity to do so.”

Game predictions

The UGASports staff all offered up their game score predictions for Saturday’s contest. This week, however, we all gave a secondary prediction since the actual game itself will be a lopsided affair.

Trent Smallwood predicted Georgia to win 66-9 and added that Georgia will both see a special teams touchdown and Gunnar Stockton throw his first career touchdown.

Around the League