The Daily Recap: Three keys for Georgia against Samford
Three keys to victory
Anthony Dasher posted his preview of Georgia’s game against Samford on Saturday, which included his usual three keys to victory. Of course, this game will never be in doubt given the talent discrepancy, thus making this week’s three keys more about coming out of the game healthy and fixing mistakes from the previous week.
He wrote:
“Clean up the ‘WTF’ moments: Last week’s score was certainly impressive but there was plenty, especially on defense, that went wrong for Smart and his assistants to focus on. Players lining up wrong were issues, especially at linebacker. While the Bulldogs were able to largely make up for those mistakes with effort and hustle, problems with alignment need cleaning up now before beginning SEC play next week.
“Stay healthy: With the exception of some bumps and bruises, the Bulldogs came away unscathed last week. This will obviously be a weekly key, but it’s certainly something that certainly needs to continue before heading to Columbia next week.
“Keep the main thing the main thing: Samford won’t necessarily be intimidated coming to Sanford Stadium, as the FCS Bulldogs are used to playing Power 5 schools. Nevertheless, this is a game Georgia should win easily. To do that, the Bulldogs simply need to come out focused. It’s hard to imagine a Kirby Smart-coached team not doing that, but let’s see it. The Bulldogs talk all the time about playing to a standard. Saturday is the perfect opportunity to do so.”
Game predictions
The UGASports staff all offered up their game score predictions for Saturday’s contest. This week, however, we all gave a secondary prediction since the actual game itself will be a lopsided affair.
Trent Smallwood predicted Georgia to win 66-9 and added that Georgia will both see a special teams touchdown and Gunnar Stockton throw his first career touchdown.
Around the League
PFF Matchup
Smallwood took a look at the game matchups based on Pro Football Focus grades, which showed Georgia possessing a great advantage at every position. Smallwood noted Samford’s secondary will be in for a rough outing.
“How can Samford slow down Georgia's passing attack? In its first-week matchup, Kennesaw State was only able to pass for 135 yards, but also only attempted 13 total passes with five completions,” Smallwood wrote. “The issue is Samford allowed 27 yards per catch on those completions. Georgia has numerous play-makers that can hurt you in the open field after the catch. Running back Kenny McIntosh was targeted nine times in the opener over Oregon. He hauled in all nine for 117 yards. Ladd McConkey hauled in five of his six targets for 73 yards and a touchdown. Adonai Mitchell caught four of his five targets for 65 yards. All-American tight end Brock Bowers only had two catches, but expect him to have a huge game sooner than later. Stetson Bennett leads the charge at quarterback where he completed 25-of-31 passes for 368 yards in only two quarters and a half. Bennett was 10-of-10 when Oregon elected to send a blitz. This is a tough match-up for Samford from a defensive standpoint, and I expect Bennett to have another huge day passing the football.”
Stats crunch
Dave McMahon compiled all the important stats heading into Saturday’s game against Samford. Among the numbers is the fact quarterback Stetson Bennett has been on fire throwing the ball since the tail end of last year.
“Stetson Bennett looked sharp by connecting on 25-of-31 passes for a career-high 368 yards and two touchdowns,” McMahon wrote. “He also added a rushing touchdown early in the second quarter (the fifth of his career). Bennett has thrown for 300 or more yards in three of his last four games and all against ranked foes (No. 4 Alabama, No. 2 Michigan, No. 11 Oregon). Although some of his averages and percentages are better against unranked opponents, his touchdowns and interceptions are better against the tougher competition.”
