PFF Matchup: UGA vs Samford

No. 2 ranked Georgia (1-0) will take on Samford (1-0) in the 2022 season home opener on Saturday. The Dawgs are coming off a 49-3 win over Oregon. Samford is coming off of a 27-17 win over Kennesaw State in the opener.

Analyst Trent Smallwood uses Pro Football Focus (PFF) season grades to compare each unit for the upcoming game at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Georgia Passing Game vs Samford Defensive Backs
Georgia OFF Grade Samford DEF Grade

WIDE RECEIVER

Kearis Jackson

Ladd McConkey

AD Mitchell

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Dominick Blaylock


80.3

70.8

70.3

65.2

63.1

CORNERBACK

Torrence Pollard

Hakeem Johnson

Fred Flavors

Khalid Thomas

Trey Elston


69.7

63.8

62.1

61.6

45.6

QB AND TIGHT END

QB- Stetson Bennett

TE- Darnell Washington

TE- Brock Bowers


90.3

85.0

66.7

SAFETY

Kourtlan Marsh

Ty Hardimon

Emmanuel Flowers


72.1

69.4

40.4
Georgia Running Game vs Samford Front 7
Georgia OFF Grade Samford DEF Grade

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

RT- Amarius Mims

LT- Broderick Jones

OT- Chad Lindberg

RT- Warren McClendon


74.7

68.5

60.0

50.3

EDGE

Kobe Stewart

Nick Jackson

Joseph Mera

Evan Craighead


78.7

73.5

71.2

65.0

OFFENSIVE GUARD

OC- Sedrick Van Pran

LG- Xavier Truss

RG- Devin Willock

RG- Tate Ratledge


71.9

67.3

58.4

57.1

INTERIOR LINE

Braeden Royal

Seth Simmer

Tay Berry

Joshua Mathiasen


81.3

61.5

55.1

54.3

RUNNING BACK

Kenny McIntosh

Daijun Edwards

Kendall Milton


81.5

66.3

59.5

LINEBACKER

Noah Martin

Thomas Neville

Nathan East


81.2

79.3

59.3

WHERE DOES GEORGIA HAVE THE ADVANTAGE?

How can Samford slow down Georgia's passing attack? In it's first week match-up, Kennesaw State was only able to pass for 135 yards but also only attempted 13 total passes with five completions. The issue is Samford allowed 27 yards per catch on those completions. Georgia has numerous play-makers that can hurt you in the open field after the catch. Running back Kenny McIntosh was targeted nine times in the opener over Oregon. He hauled in all nine for 117 yards. Ladd McConkey hauled in five of his six targets for 73 yards and a touchdown. Adonai Mitchell caught four of his five targets for 65 yards. All-American tight end Brock Bowers only had two catches but expect him to have a huge game sooner than later. Stetson Bennett leads the charge at quarterback where he completed 25-of-31 passes for 368 yards in only two quarters and a half. Bennett was 10-of-10 when Oregon elected to send a blitz. This is a tough match-up for Samford from a defensive standpoint and I expect Bennett to have another huge day passing the football.

WHERE DOES SAMFORD HAVE THE ADVANTAGE?

I am not sure there is any advantage for Samford when its defense takes the field. If there is one, it's the ability to slow down the run. Kennesaw State did have 193 yards rushing on Saturday but that was on 62 rushes. Samford has some talented linebackers with Noah Martin (86.1 RDEF Grade), Thomas Neville (74.7 RDEF Grade), and company so it could have some success in slowing down the rushing attack for Georgia, but it hasn't seen an offensive line like the home team will have on Saturday afternoon. The Dawgs rushed for 132 yards while averaging 5.3 yards per carry and four touchdowns against Oregon in the opener.

Samford Passing Game vs Georgia Defensive Backs
Samford OFF Grade Georgia Def Grade

WIDE RECEIVER

Kendall Watson

Chandler Smith

Judd Cockett

Ty King

D.J. Rias


84.5

76.3

66.4

60.9

54.6

CORNERBACK

Javon Bullard

Tykee Smith

Kamari Lassiter

Nyland Green

Kelee Ringo


72.4

69.5

67.0

60.7

46.4

QB AND TIGHT END

QB- Michael Hiers

TE- J.R. Tran-Reno

TE- N/A


77.4

42.6

N/A

SAFETY

Chris Smith

Malaki Starks

Dan Jackson


92.1

85.5

75.1
Samford Running Game vs Georgia Front 7
Samford OFF Grade Georgia DEF Grade

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

LT- Steven Jones

RT- Austin Guyse

OT- N/A


64.6

57.8

N/A

EDGE

Nolan Smith

Robert Beal

Chaz Chambliss


76.5

70.3

61.2

INTERIOR LINE

LG- Chris Noble

OC- Jabari Brooks

RG- Luke Byrne

OG- N/A


61.8

56.3

50.7

N/A

INTERIOR LINE

DE- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

DT- Jalen Carter

DE- Mykel Williams

NT- Zion Logue


69.7

66.6

63.8

62.9

RUNNING BACK

Jay Stanton

Dakota Chapman

Jaylan Thomas


72.9

58.9

49.6

LINEBACKER

Rian Davis

Jamon Dumas-Johnson

Smael Mondon Jr.


65.2

60.1

48.7

WHERE DOES GEORGIA HAVE THE ADVANTAGE?

Georgia lost a lot in it's front seven from a year ago but there is still a lot of talent in that group. I expect the Bulldogs to control the line of scrimmage and the talented young linebackers make a lot of plays in the backfield. Samford ran the football 32 times for 113 yards, averaging only 3.5 yards per rush in the opener against Kennesaw State. The Georgia defense held Oregon to 140 yards on 31 rushes and no touchdowns. I look for the Bulldogs to rack up numerous tackles for loss and force Samford into a lot of third and longs on Saturday.

WHERE DOES SAMFORD HAVE THE ADVANTAGE?

Make no doubt about it, Samford should struggle to move the ball consistently on Saturday. With that being said, it does have a talented quarterback in Michael Hiers. Hiers completed 18-of-24 for 289 yards and four touchdowns in the opener. He also completed 4-of-6 attempts for 125 yards that traveled 20-plus yards downfield. Samford was 8-of-11 on third down conversions as well. The Georgia defense struggled to get Oregon off the field at times in those situations this past Saturday. The Bulldogs allowed the Ducks to convert 7-of-15 of those attempts but the efficiency improved as the game went on. For Samford to have a chance to stay in this game, Hiers will need to have a big game passing as well as hitting on some key third-down conversions to keep that talented Georgia offense on the sidelines.

