No. 2 ranked Georgia (1-0) will take on Samford (1-0) in the 2022 season home opener on Saturday. The Dawgs are coming off a 49-3 win over Oregon. Samford is coming off of a 27-17 win over Kennesaw State in the opener. Analyst Trent Smallwood uses Pro Football Focus (PFF) season grades to compare each unit for the upcoming game at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Georgia Passing Game vs Samford Defensive Backs Georgia OFF Grade Samford DEF Grade WIDE RECEIVER Kearis Jackson Ladd McConkey AD Mitchell Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint Dominick Blaylock

80.3 70.8 70.3 65.2 63.1 CORNERBACK Torrence Pollard Hakeem Johnson Fred Flavors Khalid Thomas Trey Elston

69.7 63.8 62.1 61.6 45.6 QB AND TIGHT END QB- Stetson Bennett TE- Darnell Washington TE- Brock Bowers

90.3 85.0 66.7 SAFETY Kourtlan Marsh Ty Hardimon Emmanuel Flowers

72.1 69.4 40.4

Georgia Running Game vs Samford Front 7 Georgia OFF Grade Samford DEF Grade OFFENSIVE TACKLE RT- Amarius Mims LT- Broderick Jones OT- Chad Lindberg RT- Warren McClendon

74.7 68.5 60.0 50.3 EDGE Kobe Stewart Nick Jackson Joseph Mera Evan Craighead

78.7 73.5 71.2 65.0 OFFENSIVE GUARD OC- Sedrick Van Pran LG- Xavier Truss RG- Devin Willock RG- Tate Ratledge

71.9 67.3

58.4 57.1 INTERIOR LINE Braeden Royal Seth Simmer Tay Berry Joshua Mathiasen

81.3 61.5 55.1 54.3 RUNNING BACK Kenny McIntosh Daijun Edwards Kendall Milton

81.5 66.3 59.5 LINEBACKER Noah Martin Thomas Neville Nathan East

81.2 79.3 59.3

WHERE DOES GEORGIA HAVE THE ADVANTAGE?

How can Samford slow down Georgia's passing attack? In it's first week match-up, Kennesaw State was only able to pass for 135 yards but also only attempted 13 total passes with five completions. The issue is Samford allowed 27 yards per catch on those completions. Georgia has numerous play-makers that can hurt you in the open field after the catch. Running back Kenny McIntosh was targeted nine times in the opener over Oregon. He hauled in all nine for 117 yards. Ladd McConkey hauled in five of his six targets for 73 yards and a touchdown. Adonai Mitchell caught four of his five targets for 65 yards. All-American tight end Brock Bowers only had two catches but expect him to have a huge game sooner than later. Stetson Bennett leads the charge at quarterback where he completed 25-of-31 passes for 368 yards in only two quarters and a half. Bennett was 10-of-10 when Oregon elected to send a blitz. This is a tough match-up for Samford from a defensive standpoint and I expect Bennett to have another huge day passing the football.

WHERE DOES SAMFORD HAVE THE ADVANTAGE?

I am not sure there is any advantage for Samford when its defense takes the field. If there is one, it's the ability to slow down the run. Kennesaw State did have 193 yards rushing on Saturday but that was on 62 rushes. Samford has some talented linebackers with Noah Martin (86.1 RDEF Grade), Thomas Neville (74.7 RDEF Grade), and company so it could have some success in slowing down the rushing attack for Georgia, but it hasn't seen an offensive line like the home team will have on Saturday afternoon. The Dawgs rushed for 132 yards while averaging 5.3 yards per carry and four touchdowns against Oregon in the opener.

Samford Passing Game vs Georgia Defensive Backs Samford OFF Grade Georgia Def Grade WIDE RECEIVER Kendall Watson Chandler Smith Judd Cockett Ty King D.J. Rias

84.5 76.3 66.4 60.9 54.6 CORNERBACK Javon Bullard Tykee Smith Kamari Lassiter Nyland Green Kelee Ringo

72.4 69.5 67.0 60.7 46.4 QB AND TIGHT END QB- Michael Hiers TE- J.R. Tran-Reno TE- N/A

77.4 42.6 N/A SAFETY Chris Smith Malaki Starks Dan Jackson

92.1 85.5 75.1

Samford Running Game vs Georgia Front 7 Samford OFF Grade Georgia DEF Grade OFFENSIVE TACKLE LT- Steven Jones RT- Austin Guyse OT- N/A

64.6 57.8 N/A

EDGE Nolan Smith Robert Beal Chaz Chambliss

76.5 70.3 61.2 INTERIOR LINE LG- Chris Noble OC- Jabari Brooks RG- Luke Byrne OG- N/A

61.8 56.3 50.7 N/A INTERIOR LINE DE- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins DT- Jalen Carter DE- Mykel Williams NT- Zion Logue

69.7 66.6 63.8 62.9 RUNNING BACK Jay Stanton Dakota Chapman Jaylan Thomas

72.9 58.9 49.6 LINEBACKER Rian Davis Jamon Dumas-Johnson Smael Mondon Jr.

65.2 60.1 48.7

WHERE DOES GEORGIA HAVE THE ADVANTAGE?

Georgia lost a lot in it's front seven from a year ago but there is still a lot of talent in that group. I expect the Bulldogs to control the line of scrimmage and the talented young linebackers make a lot of plays in the backfield. Samford ran the football 32 times for 113 yards, averaging only 3.5 yards per rush in the opener against Kennesaw State. The Georgia defense held Oregon to 140 yards on 31 rushes and no touchdowns. I look for the Bulldogs to rack up numerous tackles for loss and force Samford into a lot of third and longs on Saturday.

WHERE DOES SAMFORD HAVE THE ADVANTAGE?