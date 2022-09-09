There is no doubt Georgia will win this game. So predicting the score is fun, but sort of boring. That's why, in addition to the score predictions, we have some other guesses you might want to check out.

Anthony Dasher

Another field day for the Bulldogs.

Georgia 55, Samford 7

Secondary prediction: It's a repeat of last year's game against UAB. Stetson Bennett throws for over 300 yards and five touchdowns—in the first half. Other predictions: Jalen Carter lines up as an extra blocker in the goal line packages, but gets the ball and scores a rushing touchdown. ... Malaki Starks gets another interception ... In post-game press conference, Kirby Smart is asked what improvements he saw, but channels his inner Ray Goff by telling reporters, "We gotta get butter."



Jed May

Georgia's offense continues rolling and the defense continues to grow. Some key reserves on both sides get valuable game experience.

Georgia 56, Samford 7 Secondary prediction: Freshman tight end Oscar Delp catches his first career touchdown pass.

Brent Rollins

Carson Beck sets a personal record for number of passing attempts. His current high is 10 against UAB and Charleston Southern last season. Georgia whatever they want, Samford 3

Dayne Young

Samford scores more than Oregon, because you can't score much less.

Georgia 48, Samford 7 Secondary prediction: Kirby Smart's inflection when he says "LOTTA RESPECT" for Chris Hatcher will indicate maximum respect on the LOTTARESPECT scale (which we all know ranges between Urban Meyer and Sam Pittman).

Paul Maharry

Georgia wins.

Georgia 56, Samford 3 Secondary prediction: Branson Robinson scores his first touchdown for the Dawgs.

Blayne Gilmer

Georgia will want to be crisp early and allow a lot of people to play in this one. The offense continues to click in the first half of this contest.

Georgia 51, Samford 7 Secondary Prediction: Mykel Williams records Georgia's first sack of the season.

Rob Suggs

Scattered showers, mostly cloudy, mostly intoxicated. Secondary prediction: Ringo, Lassiter, Smith, Jackson.

Patrick Garbin

When Georgia has been a favorite of more than 38 points under Kirby Smart, the Bulldogs are 0-6 against the spread (whereas Smart’s teams are 63 percent against the spread in other circumstances). Also, when Smart faced Samford and his old mentor/friend Chris Hatcher in 2017, Georgia won by only 28 points as a 35-point favorite. Georgia wins this game rather easily—but does not cover what appears to be a point spread in the low 50s. Georgia 51, Samford 7. Secondary prediction: For the first time in his UGA career, Kendall Milton leads the Bulldogs in rushing in consecutive games.

Radi Nabulsi

Georgia could win this game 63-0 but Smart is going to pull the starters to avoid injury ahead of South Carolina.

Georgia 49, Samford 7 Secondary Prediction: Daijun Edwards leads all rushers. Kearis Jackson finally breaks free.

Jason Butt

Following Georgia’s gigantic win over Oregon, most sportsbooks declined to even offer a spread for Saturday’s game against Samford. Wynn Casino placed it at 52 points, and quite frankly, the Bulldogs could actually cover that number. This game will be more about the backups getting in during the second half, however, as a big lead will cause Kirby Smart to rest his first unit. Even so, the second group should maul Samford’s first string.

Georgia 63, Samford 6 Secondary prediction: Kamari Lassiter scores on a pick-six during the first half.

Trent Smallwood

Many of those talented freshmen Georgia signed in this past class will likely make debut's on Saturday. Stetson Bennett goes for over 250 in the first half and likely does not even have his pads on when he comes out for the second half. Dawgs BIG!! Georgia 66, Samford 9 Secondary prediction: Georgia has a special teams touchdown. Gunner Stockton tosses his first career touchdown pass.

DawgVent Guest Picker: @hank270