UGASports - The Daily Recap: Three Bulldogs decide to 'run it back'

The Daily Recap: Three Bulldogs decide to 'run it back'
Here is the Jan. 6 edition of The Daily Recap
Run it back
Not long after quarterback JT Daniels announced he was returning for the 2020 season, a couple of his other teammates declared their intention to return as well. Defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt and running back James Cook took to Twitter to state that they will be back for another season.
Like Daniels, Cook wrote he has “unfinished business” to take care of.
Run it back🐶4️⃣ #UnfinishedBusiness— James Cook (@thegreat__4) January 5, 2021
Run it back 🦍🖤 @GeorgiaFootball pic.twitter.com/s4qvUuKWdQ— Devonte Wyatt (@datboi_vontae) January 5, 2021
Two more players—running back Zamir White and defensive tackle Jordan Davis—have yet to announce their intentions but are expected to soon. If the Bulldogs are able to get Davis back, Georgia’s defensive line will be incredibly dangerous in 2021.
Leaving town
While Daniels, Wyatt and Cook announced they will return, defensive lineman Malik Herring revealed he will not take advantage of the blanket waiver and will enter the NFL draft.
It’s been one helluva ride!🖤 #G10BAL 💫 pic.twitter.com/xHckxztgtZ— Malik Herring (@HerringMalik) January 5, 2021
In addition, receiver Matt Landers and place-kicker Brooks Buce have entered the transfer portal. Landers appeared in nine of 10 games during the 2020 season, catching two passes for 27 yards. Buce did not appear in a game this year but served as Rodrigo Blankenship’s backup in 2018 and 2019.
The same page
Anthony Dasher wrote that Daniels and offensive coordinator Todd Monken have been able to get on the same page since linking up at Georgia.
“Obviously, we speak the same language, especially in terms of football. It's something that I learn more as the season goes on,” Daniels said. “But even when I wasn't playing... I was hearing all the play calls, so I started learning more and more how he thinks.”
“From my end of it, one thing about it is, he's a sponge. He loves to be coached, loves to have the answers, which is a huge start at the quarterback position,” Monken said. “There are a lot of things you can do with JT where you can keep it as quarterback control, because he's going to study the film; he's going to want to know the answer.”
Overton remains in touch
Class of 2023 defensive end Lebbeus Overton (Milton/Milton) has maintained a steady relationship with Georgia, which is one of 15 college programs to have offered him.
Overton, whose father Milton is the athletics director at Kennesaw State and also played college football at Oklahoma, hasn’t been able to visit UGA due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but said the coaching staff is constantly in touch.
"They're really good on communication,” Overton said. “I make sure I'm talking to them most of the time and make sure I'm building that relationship early. I am speaking mostly with Scott Cochran."
Bowling for victories
Too many bowl victories to keep track of 🧠#GoDawgs #ATD pic.twitter.com/6X9bPbqr2b— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 6, 2021
Havoc
𝗛 𝗔 𝗩 𝗢 𝗖 ❌ 1️⃣0️⃣#GoDawgs #ATD pic.twitter.com/UWgSk7Q7Rt— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 5, 2021
Outside the Vent
Alabama receiver Devonta Smith won the Heisman Trophy.
Ohio State has Covid-19 issues as it prepares to play Alabama in the national championship.
Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle has a chance to play in the title game.
