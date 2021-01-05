On the same day senior defensive Malik Herring announced he would not be taking advantage of the NCAA’s blanket waiver to return to Georgia for another year, the Bulldogs received some significant—and welcome—news.

First, quarterback JT Daniels announced he was returning for another season. Then defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt also took to Twitter, stating he was going to be taking advantage of the blanket waiver and will play for the Bulldogs in 2021.

That was not all.

Running back James Cook also announced that he, too, was coming back for his senior year. Other player decisions, including those of running back Zamir White and nose tackle Jordan Davis, are expected to come soon.