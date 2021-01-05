More top Dawgs returning for 2021
On the same day senior defensive Malik Herring announced he would not be taking advantage of the NCAA’s blanket waiver to return to Georgia for another year, the Bulldogs received some significant—and welcome—news.
First, quarterback JT Daniels announced he was returning for another season. Then defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt also took to Twitter, stating he was going to be taking advantage of the blanket waiver and will play for the Bulldogs in 2021.
That was not all.
Running back James Cook also announced that he, too, was coming back for his senior year. Other player decisions, including those of running back Zamir White and nose tackle Jordan Davis, are expected to come soon.
Run it back🐶4️⃣ #UnfinishedBusiness— James Cook (@thegreat__4) January 5, 2021
If Davis, a junior, returns, having Wyatt back, along with other returnees like Jalen Carter and Travon Walker, could give Georgia one of the better defensive lines in the SEC.
In 10 games, Wyatt finished as the top tackler among the Bulldogs’ defensive linemen with 25, including two tackles for losses of four yards.
Per the NCAA, any current senior that elects to take advantage of the blanket waiver and return for one more year will not have have his scholarship count against the mandatory 85 that is allowed.
Cook’s decision is also huge, as it assures Georgia of having four experienced running backs for next fall, in the event that White decides to turn pro.
The Florida native finished second on the team in rushing last year with 45 carries for 303 yards and three touchdowns, while catching 16 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns, including a career-long 82-yarder against Alabama.
More to come.
Run it back 🦍🖤 @GeorgiaFootball pic.twitter.com/s4qvUuKWdQ— Devonte Wyatt (@datboi_vontae) January 5, 2021