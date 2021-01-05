UGASports - Landers, Buce to transfer

Two more Bulldogs have entered the NCAA transfer portal, including wide receiver Matt Landers.

The junior receiver played in nine of 10 games for the Bulldogs, but saw his playing time dwindle significantly throughout the course of the year.

He finished with just two receptions for 27 yards this fall, both coming in the season-opener at Arkansas.

Landers finished his Georgia career with 12 catches for 132 yards and one touchdown, which he scored in Georgia’s Sugar Bowl victory over Baylor.

Also putting his name in the portal was backup kicker Brooks Buce, a junior walk-on from Greater Atlanta Christian.

Buce did not play this past season but served as the team’s No. 2 placekicker in 2018 and 2019 behind Rodrigo Blankenship.

He played in three games throughout his career, getting two second-half kickoffs in 2018 against UMass, while seeing action in 2019 against Arkansas State and Murray State, kicking a combined four times in those two games.