Here is the Nov. 3 edition of The Daily Recap.

‘Elimination game’

Saturday’s game between Georgia and Tennessee has major SEC East implications. If Georgia wins, it would have to lose to Mississippi State and Kentucky to lose the division. If Tennessee wins, it would have to lose twice in three games against Missouri, South Carolina and Kentucky.

Georgia’s players are aware of this fact and know what’s at stake.

"This is pretty much like an elimination game for us," receiver Kearis Jackson said. "The way college football is set up, it’s tough with one loss or anything like that. We’re not looking forward to that. We’re just trying to make sure we do our job, execute, and make sure we play to our highest level."

Jackson noted that while Tennessee’s offense has received a lot of attention, Georgia’s group has put together an excellent season. The Bulldogs rank second in the SEC in total offense with 530.1 yards per game.

"They have a great offense and so do we. Most guys overlook that because of how we do things," Jackson said. "We do it differently here. When you’re able to average over 500 yards a game, that’s a big deal in my opinion. Just knowing where we were last year and where we are this year, averaging over 500, that’s a great deal for us. We don’t really think about what everybody else does. We just know what we’re capable of doing."

A look at Tennessee’s defense

Anthony Dasher spoke to VolReport’s Tyler Mansfield about the upcoming game. Dasher asked about the Volunteers’ defense, which has struggled at times but is coming off a great performance against Kentucky.

“Tennessee's defense has made strides over the eight games the Vols have played this season,” Mansfield said. “Looking specifically at the secondary, that group took a lot of heat for the struggles they had early in the season, but they've turned things around and picked off Kentucky quarterback Will Levis three times last week. The Vols' unit features a number of veteran players who are capable of making big plays; it just needs to keep improving.

"Heading into a matchup with Georgia, I think the primary concern for Tennessee's defense is containing Brock Bowers. Everyone knows how tough he is to cover, and the Vols' secondary can't afford to let him get loose. The pass rush should be able to give Stetson Bennett some fits, but the secondary will need to have another strong performance on Saturday.”

Georgia-Tennessee preview with Jim Donnan and Rece Davis