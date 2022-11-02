The talking is officially over. Georgia held its last day of media availability before this weekend's showdown with Tennessee on Wednesday evening. Senior receiver Kearis Jackson and senior kicker Jack Podlesny spoke with reporters about this weekend's matchup. Here's what the two Bulldog seniors had to say.

Georgia wide receiver Kearis Jackson (10) during the Bulldogs 33-0 win over Samford in a game played September 10, 2022, at Sanford Stadium at the University of Georgia in Athens, GA. Photo credit Perry McIntyre.

Offense wants to prove itself

It's not about proving others wrong. It's about proving themselves right. That's what Jackson said about the mindset of the Georgia offense heading into Saturday's game against Tennessee. With all the talk about the high-flying Volunteer offense, the Bulldogs want to show they can put points on the board as well. "They have a great offense and so do we. Most guys overlook that because of how we do things," Jackson said. "We do it differently here. When you’re able to average over 500 yards a game, that’s a big deal in my opinion. Just knowing where we were last year and where we are this year, averaging over 500, that’s a great deal for us. We don’t really think about what everybody else does. We just know what we’re capable of doing." The numbers show how well the Bulldogs stack up. Georgia is sixth in the nation in points per game (41.8), 23rd in rushing yards per game (202), eighth in passing yards per game (328.1), and second in total offense (530.1). Those numbers could play out Saturday in a game that very well might become a shootout. Jackson said they're trying to treat this like any other regular season game. "This is pretty much like an elimination game for us," Jackson said. "The way college football is set up, it’s tough with one loss or anything like that. We’re not looking forward to that. We’re just trying to make sure we do our job, execute, and make sure we play to our highest level."

Jackson addresses kickoff returns

Georgia struggled a bit in the kickoff return game against Florida. Jackson returned three kickoffs for a total of 45 yards. That sometimes put the Bulldogs starting short of the 25-yard line, where they would have begun in the event of a fair catch. Criticism over these decisions didn't go unnoticed by Jackson. He recognizes that he should have fair caught a couple of the balls he returned. "I know last week, I should have made the fair catch. But at the same time, I trust my teammates up front to do their job," Jackson said. "I trust myself as well. I think a lot of people have been talking down about me, about my decision-making on kick return. But hey, it’s an 11-person effort. It’s not just me that has to make smart decisions; my teammates as well." Heading into this weekend, he's focused on trying to play with confidence along with his kickoff return teammates. "I have to give confidence to my teammates in front of me who are blocking as well that, hey, if you’ve got it up front, I’ve got you on the back end," Jackson said. "It’s an all 11-people effort. If we can do that, like I said, we’re going to play at a high level."

Podlesny prepared for the big moment