Mitchell update

Perhaps this is the week AD Mitchell returns to the Georgia lineup.

Georgia would certainly love to have its top receiver back on the gridiron. Mitchell has been out since injuring his ankle against Samford. Head coach Kirby Smart said he is “hopeful” that Mitchell will return this week against Auburn – although he’s said that now for three consecutive weeks.

“AD is hopeful again. He was close to being able to go, we thought, last week,” Smart said. “We took him with the intention of seeing if he could go. Pre-game thought he looked pretty good, but didn't feel comfortable putting him out there. We are hopeful he's able to this week, and we don't know until we get out there and get closer to the game. He's much closer this week than he was last week. Getting Arian (Smith) back helped with that. All the reps the freshman got helped. Got to continue to get those guys better.”

‘Dirty play’

Defensive tackle Zion Logue went there.

Asked about it, Logue said he felt Missouri offensive lineman Connor Wood’s chop block on defensive tackle Jalen Carter was out of bounds.

“You just stay attached to the guy that you’re shaded on and have your head up on. Just play down the line, just one of those things that happen,” Logue said. “I felt it was a dirty play a little bit, but we can’t control that.”

The play was not flagged when it occurred.

Smart said he spoke to one of the officials after the play occurred and was assured it was a clean football play. Smart was careful with his words when describing the situation.

“I talked to the official during the play. He felt comfortable about what the play was. We talked about it before the game,” Smart said. “They have a lot of backside cuts. Auburn, a lot of teams use the same methods. I'm hopeful that we can keep our players safe, do what is within the limits of the game and the rules, but that's not for me to decide.”

Smart discussed how Georgia improved its run game in the fourth quarter and can do so in its upcoming games.

