Zion Logue offers his take on chop block of Jalen Carter
Kirby Smart would not say if he thought there was anything nefarious about what appeared to be a chop block on defensive lineman Jalen Carter Saturday night at Missouri.
Georgia’s head coach said the junior defensive tackle will miss “one or two weeks” after suffering an MCL sprain to his left knee on the hit.
Although Smart did not offer comment on the hit by Missouri’s Connor Wood, fellow defensive lineman Zion Logue had no trouble offering his take.
“I might be biased when I say this—but yes,” Logue said Monday. “We can’t go back and do anything about it now. But it’s one of those things that’s out of our control. We’ve just got to keep playing.”
Logue was asked what players like himself and Carter can do to avoid those types of injuries from happening.
“You’ve just stay attached to the guy that you’re shaded on and have your head up on. Just play down the line, just one of those things that happen,” he said. “I felt it was a dirty play a little bit, but we can’t control that.”
Smart said he spoke to officials about the play right after it occurred.
“I talked to the official during the play. He felt comfortable about what the play was. We talked about it before the game,” Smart said. “They have a lot of backside cuts. Auburn, a lot of teams use the same methods. I'm hopeful that we can keep our players safe, do what is within the limits of the game and the rules, but that's not for me to decide.”
Carter was just now making his way back from an ankle injury which limited his reps in Georgia’s first five game.
Fortunately, Logue said the setbacks have not kept him down.
“He’s still in great spirits. He’s a guy that still walks around laughing, having fun,” he said. “When you see that from a guy who’s had some time taken away from him, he’s taking it very well. He’s in a great mindset.”
As far as what the Bulldogs need to do on the defensive line to make up for Carter’s absence, Logue said the answer is simple.
“We’ve just got to go play, Logue said. “One might have to play more than he’s been used to, but that’s nothing we can’t handle.”
One player to keep an eye on there is freshman defensive tackle Bear Alexander.
Alexander has seen an uptick in reps the past two weeks and could be a name to watching moving forward, while Carter heals.
“He’s learning fast. He’s still a freshman a little bit, but he has time to learn. When he knows what he’s doing, he can be as disruptive as Jalen sometimes,” Logue said. “When he learns the defense more, he’s going to be really good.”