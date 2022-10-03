Kirby Smart would not say if he thought there was anything nefarious about what appeared to be a chop block on defensive lineman Jalen Carter Saturday night at Missouri.

Georgia’s head coach said the junior defensive tackle will miss “one or two weeks” after suffering an MCL sprain to his left knee on the hit.

Although Smart did not offer comment on the hit by Missouri’s Connor Wood, fellow defensive lineman Zion Logue had no trouble offering his take.

“I might be biased when I say this—but yes,” Logue said Monday. “We can’t go back and do anything about it now. But it’s one of those things that’s out of our control. We’ve just got to keep playing.”

Logue was asked what players like himself and Carter can do to avoid those types of injuries from happening.

“You’ve just stay attached to the guy that you’re shaded on and have your head up on. Just play down the line, just one of those things that happen,” he said. “I felt it was a dirty play a little bit, but we can’t control that.”