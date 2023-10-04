Here is the Oct. 4 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Addressing the slow starts again

Throughout the first five games of the season, Georgia has dealt with starting games slowly. Against Auburn, the Bulldogs got down 10-0 before outsourcing the Tigers 27-10 from that moment.

Head coach Kirby Smart said the Bulldogs will continue to address ways to improve in this department.

"I would start with absolutely we need to improve it—but we look at everything, and I think we went three-and-out one time on offense (against Auburn),” Smart said. “Every other time, we moved the ball, which that’s what you want to do. Of course, you want to score, but you want to move the ball so you can create field position. On defense, we've gone three-and-out maybe once or twice. We did last week. So, it’s not the first possession, but it is the first quarter.”

Smart said that missing field goals and deferring the opening kickoff have likely contributed to the slow starts before noting that his team can do more to score points early in games.

“Those are all just excuses. We’ve got to play better. There are a lot of reasons why it happens. I’ve been here years where you score every first possession and you stop them every time, and then for a while, we couldn’t get it started in the third quarter,” Smart said. “We could never get any momentum going, and we were awful in the third quarter. One of the years, we won a National Championship. It’s something you try to address and think about the way you start the game, but don’t overthink it, because we’re trying to plan for the whole game.”

Woodring is handling the pressure

Freshman place-kicker Peyton Woodring had a tough time against South Carolina, missing two field goals that were crucial in the moment. The Bulldogs were ultimately able to prevail, but it sparked some wonder as to whether Woodring should continue to be Georgia’s starter.

Against Auburn, Woodring put those concerns to rest – at least for now. Woodring made two field goals from 37 and 38 yards out, the latter coming in a key moment in the second half.

"We've been putting a lot of pressure on him in practice, but I don't know if that simulates it," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said after the Auburn game. "There's nothing that simulates what he had to do today. I told the team after the game, he begs to do the pressure kicks in practice and he made them in the game. I think the kid's got something special to him.”

