About those slow offensive starts—again

Georgia’s slow offensive starts have been a season-long story. Five games in, and it’s been the same thing heading into Saturday night’s game against Kentucky (7 p.m., ESPN). Figuring out ways to reverse the trend has been popular message board fodder for weeks. Head coach Kirby Smart was once again asked about a remedy after practice Tuesday afternoon. "I would start with absolutely we need to improve it—but we look at everything, and I think we went three-and-out one time on offense (against Auburn),” Smart said. “Every other time, we moved the ball, which that’s what you want to do. Of course, you want to score, but you want to move the ball so you can create field position. On defense, we've gone three-and-out maybe once or twice. We did last week. So, it’s not the first possession, but it is the first quarter.” Smart acknowledged there have been other circumstances that have contributed to the issues. Missed field goals and deferring the opening kick were noted by the Bulldog head coach. However: “Those are all just excuses. We’ve got to play better. There are a lot of reasons why it happens. I’ve been here years where you score every first possession and you stop them every time, and then for a while, we couldn’t get it started in the third quarter,” Smart said. “We could never get any momentum going, and we were awful in the third quarter. One of the years, we won a National Championship. It’s something you try to address and think about the way you start the game, but don’t overthink it, because we’re trying to plan for the whole game.”

Quotable

"It's been great. Thank you for asking." — Kirby Smart when asked how practice has been Monday and Tuesday

Injury Updates

Smart had mostly good injury news to share during his press conference with reporters. Safety Javon Bullard is moving around much better, after limping off the field following Saturday’s win at Auburn. "Unscathed. Sore. He had a long game. He hadn't had that much running, physicality, and use in two weeks, or whatever it was, 14 days. You get sore when you don't do anything for that long and then you go do that much,” Smart said. “It's just typically what the body does. He's been good. He recovered on Sunday and Monday. He's great. We had a lighter day on Monday and got after it today. He seemed good today." Smart said running back Kendall Milton (knee) and wide receiver Ladd McConkey (back) have “been great” all week. The lone Bulldog who still has a ways to go is defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins. Ingram-Dawkins has missed the entire season with a foot injury, and per Smart has still not been able to return to the practice field. There may be some light at the end of the tunnel, however. "He's still the same deal. We're on non-weight bearing, waiting for some pictures to come back,” Smart said. “He had a four-week shutdown, and then after five weeks we will take another picture to see where it's at and decide whether or not we can wrap up."

Another quotable

"Yeah, I hang around Tate Ratledge too much." — Brett Thorson on his mullet

More from Kirby Smart