The Daily Recap: The national championship has arrived

Where Smart’s mind is at
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart understands that Georgia fans are anxious for a victory to capture the program's first national championship since the 1980 season. However, his mind is so far removed from anywhere like that.
As a coach, his primary focus is where it should be—on how to stop Alabama’s best players in the final game of the season.
“What I feel is how do we stop Bryce Young, and how do we control their front, and how do we run the ball, how do we throw the ball with efficiency, how do we convert third downs and stop them in the red area,” Smart said. “That's the furthest from my concern because I don't all-in-all control that.”
Four offensive keys to a victory
Brent Rollins offered up his offensive keys to a victory for Monday night’s national championship. Among them is allowing for quarterback Stetson Bennett to be used more as a running threat against the Crimson Tide.
“Bennett is a true threat when running the ball,” Rollins wrote. “There's too much evidence to that fact now. He doesn't have 'deceptive speed,"'nor is he 'more quick than fast.' He's fast, elusive and a great playmaker with his legs. He has 152 yards on designed runs and 173 on scrambles, including the touchdown at Tennessee.”
Consistency counts
Smart said he’s been pleased with Georgia’s approach week in and week out in its first 14 games. Of course, one more remains to be counted in the mix.
"As a coach, you're always worried about that," Smart said. "I was really worried about the consistency in performance because that's usually what gets us. At least in the past, we've had a game that we didn't play really well. We played really well throughout the year, played consistent. We didn't have a lot of let-downs."
3-2-1 Report
Radi Nabulsi put together the national championship edition of the 3-2-1 Report, which is must-read material—as always, of course.
Staff predictions
Everyone at UGASports.com placed their predictions on what will happen in Monday night’s national championship between Georgia and Alabama. Patrick Garbin believes Georgia gets revenge in a 31-21 victory.
“Key stat from the first Georgia-Alabama game this season: the Bulldogs led in first downs, 30-25, yet were defeated by 17 points,” Garbin wrote. “In other words, Georgia was beaten because of big plays—which should be limited in a second meeting, especially with ‘Bama’s John Metchie being out. The Bulldogs should also be able to get some pressure on QB Bryce Young, which certainly wasn’t the case the first time. Finally, what has been the result of the second meeting in the same season of AP top-five matchups? The loser of the first game always (four of four) wins the second game—and always by a larger margin than forecasted. Georgia finally gets over the hump—and somewhat convincingly.”
Stats crunch
Dave McMahon compiled all of the important stats heading into Monday’s title tilt between Georgia and Alabama. Of note, Bennett ranks fourth in Georgia history in single-season touchdown passes with 27 thus far. He ranks behind Aaron Murray (36 in 2012; 35 in 2011) and Jake Fromm (30 in 2018).
