Title game score predictions: Georgia vs. Alabama
This is it—the rematch we all knew was coming. Alabama won the first title, but a much bigger trophy is on the line.
Here are our score predictions.
Patrick Garbin
Key stat from the first Georgia-Alabama game this season: the Bulldogs led in first downs, 30-25, yet were defeated by 17 points. In other words, Georgia was beaten because of big plays—which should be limited in a second meeting, especially with ‘Bama’s John Metchie being out. The Bulldogs should also be able to get some pressure on QB Bryce Young, which certainly wasn’t the case the first time. Finally, what has been the result of the second meeting in the same season of AP top-five matchups? The loser of the first game always (four of four) wins the second game—and always by a larger margin than forecasted. Georgia finally gets over the hump—and somewhat convincingly.
Prediction: Georgia 31, Alabama 21
Anthony Dasher
