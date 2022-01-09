Kirby Smart gives answers ahead of the title game

All the talking is now complete. The media schedule leading up to Monday's National Championship Game concluded Sunday morning. Kirby Smart and Nick Saban held a joint press conference where they took questions for roughly 30 minutes. Smart fielded a couple big picture questions about his program. Both coaches also addressed NIL and the transfer portal. Here's what Smart and Saban had to say on the eve of the title clash.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during the Bulldogs' game against Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (photo by Rob Davis/UGA Sports Communications)

Smart pleased with team's handling of success

Every year, there has seemed to be one game where Georgia lays an egg. The Bulldogs come out flat and struggle, leading to a tight win or an upset loss. Yet the Dawgs went undefeated in the regular season. Despite his worries about consistency, Smart has been very happy with the way his team has handled its success in 2021. "As a coach, you're always worried about that," Smart said. "I was really worried about the consistency in performance because that's usually what gets us. At least in the past, we've had a game that we didn't play really well. We played really well throughout the year, played consistent. We didn't have a lot of let-downs." Smart also credited health for some of his team's improvements. He feels the offense has improved as the season has gone on, in part due to getting more and more players healthy later in the season. In the SEC Championship Game loss to Alabama, Smart said the Crimson Tide just won most of the matchups within the game. The Bulldogs have been working on getting better in all the areas they struggled in since that loss over a month ago.

Smart the delegator

When he took over the Georgia job in 2016, Smart felt the need to "micromanage" and "be over the top of everything." Early on, including during the 2017 run to the national title game. Smart wanted to make sure his fingerprints were on every bit of his program. That's not the case as much anymore. Smart noted that's one area he's grown as a coach and leader in the past few years. "I think I've got a staff of great coaches and I've got an organization that's full of good leaders," Smart said. "Probably now a little more comfortable delegating things out and trusting people to do their jobs and maybe imparting a little bit of their personality into their parts of the organization." Smart added he's also now more comfortable letting people grow within the organization. He knows people within the program aspire to bigger and better things, and he wants them to be successful after they leave Athens. "That's probably the biggest difference," Smart said. "But the core beliefs and the way we do things, they haven't changed much."

Smart and Saban address transfer portal, NIL