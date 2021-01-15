UGASports - The Daily Recap: The most intriguing offensive player returning

The Daily Recap: The most intriguing offensive player returning
Here is the Jan. 15 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
The most intriguing returning offensive player
Anthony Dasher wrote about who’s returning on Georgia’s offense and singled out who he believes is the most intriguing player on that side of the ball. That would be wide receiver Arian Smith.
“Injuries got Smith’s season off to a late start,” Dasher wrote. “But when he played, the former track star showed why some believe he may be one of Georgia’s better big-play threats in recent years.
“In the Bulldogs’ final four games, Smith caught just two passes—but for an average of 43 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown at South Carolina. With Daniels’ penchant for the deep ball, Smith could well be that home run threat the Bulldogs have lacked for the past two years, since current Kansas City Chiefs standout Mecole Hardman moved on.”
Addressing the secondary in recruiting
Jake Reuse broke down the potential plan of attack for Georgia when it comes to filling the holes left by the defensive backs who are now off to the NFL.
The priority is to continue to recruit four-star safety Terrion Arnold (John Paul II Catholic/Tallahassee, Fla.). Arnold has the build and skill set to potentially play corner and nickel in addition to safety. In addition, the Bulldogs could also turn their attention to the transfer portal. They’ve had success in past years with Maurice Smith and J.R. Smith joining the program via transfer.
Gatling’s recruitment begins
Class of 2024 wide receiver Debron Gatling (Milton/Alpharetta) is starting to hear from the major programs. Texas A&M, Duke, Georgia and Tennessee have all offered him a scholarship already.
When it comes to Georgia, being the in-state program has possibly provided an early advantage.
"I have been watching Georgia, and I really like how they are starting to throw the ball more and get the ball to all the different receivers," Gatling said. "They have George Pickens, Jermaine Burton and other talented receivers that can spread the ball too, and I like what they are doing."
What Murphy likes about Georgia
Class of 2022 five-star outside linebacker Shawn Murphy (Unity Reed/Manassas, Va.) named a top eight earlier this week with Georgia making the cut. The other seven schools included are Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon and Penn State.
Thus far, Murphy has developed a great rapport with co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann.
"I talk to Coach Schumann and he's a really nice dude,” Murphy said. “He knows what he's doing and I feel like I could help build on that program. They executed really well on defense and I think I could do the same thing there."
Before there was DK Metcalf…
On this day in 2006, one of the greatest individual efforts in NFL history, courtesy of @BenjaminSWatson.— NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 14, 2021
via @NFLpic.twitter.com/pJ4VoLMkPm
Lady Dogs improve to 11-1
Lady Bulldogs beat Tennessee 67-66. Georgia gets its first win in Knoxville since 1996— Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) January 15, 2021
I’m with Jake on this one
https://t.co/b8WGbfZG04 pic.twitter.com/UcM7p1pc8x— Jake Reuse (@ReuseRecruiting) January 15, 2021
LOL
Steve Sarkisian on his way to Texas pic.twitter.com/kAdlOJMxHl— Wes Blankenship (@Wes_nship) January 14, 2021
Outside the Vent
Bill O’Brien will be Alabama’s new offensive coordinator.
Can Urban Meyer replicate his college success in the NFL?
Deion Sanders laments Jackson State’s lack of resources for the program.
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending, INC is a residential mortgage company licensed in nearly 40 states across the United States. They already have nearly 3,000 five-star reviews in less than three years, including nearly 1800 on the Better Business Bureau (where they carry an A+ rating, see here: BBB LINK).
Right now, interest rates on a 30 year fixed are under 3%, with 15 year fixed rates in the 1’s. As an exclusive offer, JFQ will cover any appraisal costs AND add an additional $500 credit for all Rivals members.
Here’s how you can reach them:
Website: JFQlending.com
Contact Info: Mcaldwell@jfqlending.com
Phone number: 480-447-6852