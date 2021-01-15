UGASports - The Daily Recap: The most intriguing offensive player returning

Here is the Jan. 15 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

The most intriguing returning offensive player

Anthony Dasher wrote about who’s returning on Georgia’s offense and singled out who he believes is the most intriguing player on that side of the ball. That would be wide receiver Arian Smith.

“Injuries got Smith’s season off to a late start,” Dasher wrote. “But when he played, the former track star showed why some believe he may be one of Georgia’s better big-play threats in recent years.

“In the Bulldogs’ final four games, Smith caught just two passes—but for an average of 43 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown at South Carolina. With Daniels’ penchant for the deep ball, Smith could well be that home run threat the Bulldogs have lacked for the past two years, since current Kansas City Chiefs standout Mecole Hardman moved on.”

Addressing the secondary in recruiting

Jake Reuse broke down the potential plan of attack for Georgia when it comes to filling the holes left by the defensive backs who are now off to the NFL.

The priority is to continue to recruit four-star safety Terrion Arnold (John Paul II Catholic/Tallahassee, Fla.). Arnold has the build and skill set to potentially play corner and nickel in addition to safety. In addition, the Bulldogs could also turn their attention to the transfer portal. They’ve had success in past years with Maurice Smith and J.R. Smith joining the program via transfer.

Gatling’s recruitment begins

Class of 2024 wide receiver Debron Gatling (Milton/Alpharetta) is starting to hear from the major programs. Texas A&M, Duke, Georgia and Tennessee have all offered him a scholarship already.

When it comes to Georgia, being the in-state program has possibly provided an early advantage.

"I have been watching Georgia, and I really like how they are starting to throw the ball more and get the ball to all the different receivers," Gatling said. "They have George Pickens, Jermaine Burton and other talented receivers that can spread the ball too, and I like what they are doing."

What Murphy likes about Georgia

Class of 2022 five-star outside linebacker Shawn Murphy (Unity Reed/Manassas, Va.) named a top eight earlier this week with Georgia making the cut. The other seven schools included are Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon and Penn State.

Thus far, Murphy has developed a great rapport with co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann.

"I talk to Coach Schumann and he's a really nice dude,” Murphy said. “He knows what he's doing and I feel like I could help build on that program. They executed really well on defense and I think I could do the same thing there."

