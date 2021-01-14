UGASports - Debron Gatling's recruiting is just getting started

Milton (Ga.) won a state title a few years ago, they have become one of the top high school programs in the Peach State, and it is producing talent on a regular basis.

It has Power 5 players in each of the next three classes, and one of the top prospects in the program now is only a freshman. Debron Gatling is a 6-foot-1, 175 pound wide receiver finished with over 300 yards and three touchdowns in 2020 and he has already picked up four offers.

Texas A&M was first to pull the trigger. Duke was next, then Georgia, and Tennessee is the most recent to offer.

"It is my dream to play college football, and hopefully play farther than that, so getting these offers means a lot," said Gatling. "I never thought I would have offers this early, and it is not something I am really thinking about yet.

"I am just going to keep working, keep improving and keep trying to reach my goals."

Gatling has had conversations with coaches from three out of four schools that have offered, and he is getting good feedback. Schools like his route-running ability, how he tracks the ball and how he catches the ball with his hands.

All that will only get better over time and he is excited about what lies ahead.

"I can't wait until I get to go out, visit schools, meet coaches in person and tour all the different colleges. I know it is early, but I am looking forward to when I can start taking visits. I know that is going to be a lot of fun."

Out of the schools that have offered, he said Georgia is the only school that he really knows much about. He has had conversations with Derrick Ansley at Tennessee and Dameyune Craig at Texas A&M, but Georgia being an in-state school, that is the one he is familiar with early on.

"I have been watching Georgia, and I really like how they are starting to throw the ball more and get the ball to all the different receivers," said Gatling. "They have George Pickens, Jermaine Burton and other talented receivers that can spread the ball too, and I like what they are doing."

Gatling grew up a fan of Alabama and Clemson.