The Daily Recap: The maturation of Jalen Carter
Carter’s coming into his own
During the spring, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart demanded more from defensive tackle Jalen Carter, especially since he is rising into a bigger role on the defensive side of the ball.
Carter has apparently answered the call.
This week, Smart noted how much Carter has grown as he cements himself as one of the defensive leaders on this year’s team.
“He’s been the most mature he has. He was overshadowed maturity-wise by the other two (Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt),” Smart said. “He wasn’t overshadowed tackle-wise by any means. He is massive. He is as talented or more talented athletically than those two. A very different guy than those two, but he has matured. His practice habits have actually improved this year. He is practicing with more consistency, and he has to continue to do that. He is very mature.”
Last year, Carter had the benefit of playing alongside the aforementioned NFL first-rounders. This year, every team will be focusing on Carter.
“He can admit to you and be honest with you when he doesn’t give great effort. He’s like, ‘You’re right Coach, I didn’t do my best on that play.' But that happens much less often now,” Smart said. “I think he knows that people’s eyes are on him, in terms of our other players and he knows he has to be a leader for our defense.”
Punter competition
Georgia’s competition at punter is heating up, with freshman Brett Thorson and redshirt freshman Noah Jones battling for the position. Whoever wins the job will have to replace Jake Camarda, which won’t be an easy task.
“The punting job is still up for grabs. Thorson is doing a good job. Noah is doing a good job,” Smart said. “They are not Jake Camarda. We are not trying to make them something they are not, but we have to be better at coverage around them and get great hang time. We have to go and down the ball that we punt inside the 10-yard line, to flip the field on people.”
Georgia’s second-best returning player, per PFF
When it comes to Georgia’s top returning players based on their previous season’s Pro Football Grades, running back Kenny McIntosh checks in at No. 2. Dayne Young and Brent Rollins broke down what to expect from the versatile running back in 2022.
