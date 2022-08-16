The Daily Recap: The maturation of Jalen Carter

Here is the Aug. 16 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Carter’s coming into his own

During the spring, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart demanded more from defensive tackle Jalen Carter, especially since he is rising into a bigger role on the defensive side of the ball.

Carter has apparently answered the call.

This week, Smart noted how much Carter has grown as he cements himself as one of the defensive leaders on this year’s team.

“He’s been the most mature he has. He was overshadowed maturity-wise by the other two (Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt),” Smart said. “He wasn’t overshadowed tackle-wise by any means. He is massive. He is as talented or more talented athletically than those two. A very different guy than those two, but he has matured. His practice habits have actually improved this year. He is practicing with more consistency, and he has to continue to do that. He is very mature.”

Last year, Carter had the benefit of playing alongside the aforementioned NFL first-rounders. This year, every team will be focusing on Carter.

“He can admit to you and be honest with you when he doesn’t give great effort. He’s like, ‘You’re right Coach, I didn’t do my best on that play.' But that happens much less often now,” Smart said. “I think he knows that people’s eyes are on him, in terms of our other players and he knows he has to be a leader for our defense.”

