Jalen Carter answers Smart's challenge

“He’s been the most mature he has. He was overshadowed maturity-wise by the other two (Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt),” Smart said. “He wasn’t overshadowed tackle-wise by any means. He is massive. He is as talented or more talented athletically than those two . A very different guy than those two, but he has matured. His practice habits have actually improved this year. He is practicing with more consistency, and he has to continue to do that. He is very mature.”

Never one to mince many words, Smart told reporters he expected more from his rising junior. Carter needed to be willing to push himself, Smart revealed. He wanted to see more effort.

“I think he knows that people’s eyes are on him, in terms of our other players and he knows he has to be a leader for our defense.”

Expectations are high.

Last year, of his 34 tackles, 8.5 went for losses, including three sacks. This fall, there’s no reason to believe those numbers will not be even higher.

“Every day he steps on the field he wants to get better,” defensive line teammate Zion Logue said. “Whatever he wants to do, nobody can stop him, that’s just him.”

When Carter last spoke to the media in April, he outlined what his plans were going to be.

“I came here with a new mindset,” Carter said. “I had to earn everything I got.”

That’s what seems to be taking place.

With so many people talking about what Georgia is losing on defense, Smart said there are a lot of eyes on Carter to be “that man.”

“He can admit to you and be honest with you when he doesn’t give great effort. He’s like, ‘You’re right Coach, I didn’t do my best on that play.' But that happens much less often now,” Smart said. “I think he knows that people’s eyes are on him, in terms of our other players and he knows he has to be a leader for our defense.”

So far, Smart said he’s been pleased.

“I am proud of what he’s done. Most practices he’s given us a full day’s work. He competes not like a guy that has been there and done that. He competes like he’s hungry,” Smart said. “That’s what we challenge him to do. He just has to do that every day, day in and day out, and then maybe affects somebody else with him.”