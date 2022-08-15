Georgia rebuilds its special teams

As Georgia keeps plugging along on the practice field with eyes toward the Sept. 3 opener at Mercedes Benz Stadium against Oregon, head coach Kirby Smart and his staff are working to figure out exactly who will contribute on special teams.

There’s apparently a lot still to be decided.

Where Jack Podlesny appears to have a solid hold on Georgia’s field goal and extra point duties, the battle to see who replaces Jake Camarda appears to be a wide-open battle between Australian freshman Brett Thorson and redshirt freshman Noah Jones from Cairo.

“The punting job is still up for grabs. Thorson is doing a good job. Noah is doing a good job,” Smart said. “They are not Jake Camarda. We are not trying to make them something they are not, but we have to be better at coverage around them and get great hang time. We have to go and down the ball that we punt inside the 10-yard line, to flip the field on people.”

It’s a competition that might not be decided until the final week of fall practice.

According to sources, neither Thorson nor Jones stood out over the other during Saturday’s scrimmage.

At kickoff return, Smart said Kenny McIntosh and Kearis Jackson are the main two players getting looks. Last year, McIntosh averaged 19.6 yards on eight returns, while Jackson averaged 19.3 yards on six.

Jackson is also the top returning punt returner after averaging 8.6 yards on 22 returns, with Ladd McConkey (16.4-yard average on five returns), Dominick Blaylock and Mekhi Mews also in the mix.

“Those four are all back there competing for it. We will put the one back there who can give us the best chance to win,” Smart said. “That might be a return for a touchdown, that might be catch every fair catch. It is whatever it takes to win.”

There are plenty of spots for players to impact the coverage and return teams as well.

Historically, both have been spots where fans have seen freshmen make their initial impact. Remember Travon Walker on kickoff coverage?

This year, Smart hinted at two more names fans perhaps should keep their eyes on.

“Malaki (Starks) is doing a really good job on some units, and Darris Smith has shown up. There’s a 200m-400m guy that can run,” Smart said. “We are going to look at all of those freshmen before the year is over, because they are going to have to help us on special teams.”

For some, it can be a challenge.

“The hardest part is when you get an offensive player that has never played any special teams position. Maybe he’s talented like a (Oscar) Delp or Branson (Robinson),” Smart said. “They’ve never played special teams. In high school, a lot of coaches don’t put those kids on special teams. and we need their help, because they are 220-240 pound bodies that can run.”