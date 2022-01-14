The Daily Recap: The Mailman delivers Raising Cane's to surprised fans
The Mailman delivers Raising Cane’s
Fresh off his national championship victory over Alabama, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett earned a name, image and likeness deal with fast food restaurant Raising Cane’s. On Thursday, Bennett stopped by the Baxter St. location in Athens to serve some chicken to some surprising customers.
Bennett served up the chicken after throwing for 224 yards and two touchdowns in Georgia’s victory, which gave the program its first national championship in 41 seasons. With the win, Bennett’s profile has risen considerably, evidenced by this most recent NIL opportunity.
Bennett first jumped into the NIL foray with the DGD Fund, which raises money for various charities.
Jeff Foxworthy talks UGA’s national championship
Georgia fan and comedy legend Jeff Foxworthy joined Brent Rollins and Dayne Young to detail his experience at the national championship game. He reflected on Georgia's special 2021 season and the stories of this team.
PFF grades
Paul Maharry compiled the Pro Football Focus grades from Georgia’s national championship win over Alabama. On offense, left tackle Broderick Jones posted the best grade with an 82.2. While his pass blocking grade was a 55.1, he posted an 88.3 in run blocking.
On defense, Georgia’s top-rated player was defensive back William Poole, who posted an 80.9. Poole scored an 82.6 in coverage, an 81.4 in tackling and a 63.6 in run defense.
Outside the Vent
Alabama’s Jameson Williams declares for the NFL draft despite his ACL injury.
Bart Scott says Josh Allen should take Viagra before Saturday’s Bills-Patriots game.
The Houston Texans fired David Culley after one season that saw the team go 4-13.
