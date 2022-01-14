The Daily Recap: The Mailman delivers Raising Cane's to surprised fans

Here is the Jan. 14 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

The Mailman delivers Raising Cane’s

Fresh off his national championship victory over Alabama, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett earned a name, image and likeness deal with fast food restaurant Raising Cane’s. On Thursday, Bennett stopped by the Baxter St. location in Athens to serve some chicken to some surprising customers.

Bennett served up the chicken after throwing for 224 yards and two touchdowns in Georgia’s victory, which gave the program its first national championship in 41 seasons. With the win, Bennett’s profile has risen considerably, evidenced by this most recent NIL opportunity.

Bennett first jumped into the NIL foray with the DGD Fund, which raises money for various charities.