The Daily Recap: The latest on Justice Haynes

The latest on Haynes

In Adam Gorney’s latest recruiting update, he mentioned that it would be a surprise for running back Justice Haynes (Buford/Buford, Ga.) not to end up at Georgia. Although a few other schools have stood out in a positive manner, Haynes’ ties to the program coinciding with the comfort level he has with the coaching staff should be enough for the Bulldogs to win out.

“He’s a Georgia legacy with his father playing there and the Bulldogs coaching staff has made Haynes a major priority, so it would be really surprising to not have Haynes commit to that program at some point,” Gorney wrote. “Ohio State is trying very hard and Haynes likes the running back history there and Alabama and Florida are battling, too. Still, if it’s not Georgia that would be a shock.”

Does Georgia need to take a 2023 quarterback?

With Georgia losing out on Arch Manning (Isidore Newman/New Orleans) to Texas, Jed May wondered aloud whether the Bulldogs even need to take a quarterback in this year’s class. After all, behind Stetson Bennett are three highly regarded former prospects in Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton.

“Should Georgia add a 2023 quarterback? Probably, especially in the day and age of the transfer portal,” May wrote. “Will they? It’s still very uncertain, especially with how few quality signal callers are still out there in the class. The picture will become clearer as more and more prospects play out their senior seasons.”

Georgia players are back on campus after their final week off before transitioning to season mode with workouts, fall camp, and the football season. Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young discussed the state of the program, recruiting, and took questions from YouTube members and UGASports.com. May also joined at the top of the show for a recruiting update.