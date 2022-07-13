The Daily Recap: The latest on Justice Haynes
Here is the July 13 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
The latest on Haynes
In Adam Gorney’s latest recruiting update, he mentioned that it would be a surprise for running back Justice Haynes (Buford/Buford, Ga.) not to end up at Georgia. Although a few other schools have stood out in a positive manner, Haynes’ ties to the program coinciding with the comfort level he has with the coaching staff should be enough for the Bulldogs to win out.
“He’s a Georgia legacy with his father playing there and the Bulldogs coaching staff has made Haynes a major priority, so it would be really surprising to not have Haynes commit to that program at some point,” Gorney wrote. “Ohio State is trying very hard and Haynes likes the running back history there and Alabama and Florida are battling, too. Still, if it’s not Georgia that would be a shock.”
Does Georgia need to take a 2023 quarterback?
With Georgia losing out on Arch Manning (Isidore Newman/New Orleans) to Texas, Jed May wondered aloud whether the Bulldogs even need to take a quarterback in this year’s class. After all, behind Stetson Bennett are three highly regarded former prospects in Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton.
“Should Georgia add a 2023 quarterback? Probably, especially in the day and age of the transfer portal,” May wrote. “Will they? It’s still very uncertain, especially with how few quality signal callers are still out there in the class. The picture will become clearer as more and more prospects play out their senior seasons.”
UGASports Live
Georgia players are back on campus after their final week off before transitioning to season mode with workouts, fall camp, and the football season. Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young discussed the state of the program, recruiting, and took questions from YouTube members and UGASports.com. May also joined at the top of the show for a recruiting update.
Recognizing Mitchell
Anthony Dasher wrote that receiver Adonai Mitchell is flying under the radar with less than a week to go before SEC Media Days kicks off. Dasher believes Mitchell, who caught 29 passes for 426 yards and four touchdowns last season, is poised for a breakout sophomore season.
“When the season is complete, look for Mitchell to have at least 50 receptions with somewhere in the range of 800-900 yards with eight or so touchdowns,” Dasher wrote. “Those will be the kind of numbers that will earn Mitchell some postseason recognition and ultimately put some respect on his name.”
The best in the business
I know many of you will want this
Outside the Vent
Miami recruiting remains hot with another four-star commitment.
LSU picked up a commitment from a four-star running back.
Recapping the busy offseason of quarterback transfers in college football.
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending is back again, sponsoring UGASports.com and providing you with home field advantage! For those of you that don’t know us yet, JFQ Lending is a residential mortgage company licensed in 40 states. We’re rocking an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and over 3,800 top ranked reviews and counting between Google and the BBB. JFQ Lending should be at the top of your draft list for any kind of refinance or a home purchase:
· Exclusive Rivals.com Home Field Advantage means we’ll cover your out-of-pocket appraisal cost. Plus, anyone you refer gets that deal too
· We funded over $25 million dollars for 100+ Rivals members last year
· Our technology allows for a streamlined application process. Just click here
· 33,000+ clients assisted, 9 billion+ in funded volume
· Stay tuned for market updates from the “JFQ Commissioner”
See you on the forum, Go Bulldogs!!