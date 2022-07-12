AD Mitchell ready to explode

I’m going to put myself out on a pretty thick limb.

When the SEC announces its preseason all-conference teams next week in Atlanta, you’re not going to find Adonai Mitchell’s name listed as one of the top wide receivers in the conference.

For those unfamiliar, when the conference asks the media and coaches to vote on the preseason all-conference teams, it’s broken down into three groups: a first team, second team and a third team.

That makes for a total of six wide receivers you’ll read about who experts feel will shine during the 2022 campaign.

Unfortunately, Mitchell’s name will not be one.

No, you’ll read about former Bulldog Jermaine Burton, Tennessee’s Cedric Tillman, and LSU’s Kayshon Boutte.

I have nothing against each of these talented young men. There is no doubt each will post some eye-popping numbers for their respective teams this fall.

But so should Mitchell.

There’s an old sports adage that I’m a firm believer in, which states an athlete makes the biggest jump in his second year in a program. With Mitchell, look for him to explode.

It was two G-Days ago that Georgia fans received their first glimpse that Mitchell had potential when he caught seven passes for 105 yards and a touchdown.

During the 2021 regular season, the 6-foot-4, 190-pounder caught 29 passes for 426 yards and four touchdowns. The highlight, of course, was his amazing 40-yard catch on a pass from Stetson Bennett for the go-ahead score in the national championship win over Alabama.

I can sit here and espouse why I believe Mitchell is going to blow past those numbers this fall. But why do that when someone with the expertise and knowledge like former Bulldog wideout George Pickens can do it for me?

It bears repeating what Pickens said about his former teammate during Georgia’s Pro Day last March. When asked what current Bulldog wide receiver he expected to shine this fall, Pickens did not hesitate with his answer.

It was Mitchell.

“Some stuff you can’t coach. That’s really part of it. He’s got the skills, he’s got the mindset, the routes, the speed. I mean, he’s got it all,” Pickens said. “So, he probably is the next upcoming, and I’m glad that he got to see me before I left so he can kind of understand.”

Pickens makes a great point.

Physically, the two receivers are actually quite similar. Although injuries helped derail what might have been for the former five-star, a healthy Mitchell is going to have every opportunity to post numbers most expected Pickens to produce when he wore the Red and Black.

Here are three reasons this should happen.

No. 1: It’s Mitchell’s second season in Todd Monken’s system.

No. 2: It’s Bennett’s second year as the starting quarterback. Bennett and Mitchell seem to have a certain connectivity when on the field. There appears to be a special trust that could result in big numbers.

No. 3: The Bulldogs have better depth at wide receiver than they did a season ago. Combine that with the fact that teams are going to have to focus on what Georgia has at tight end, that’s going to create even more space for receivers like Mitchell to do their thing. All Bennett will need to do is get him the ball, which he should have no trouble doing.

When the season is complete, look for Mitchell to have at least 50 receptions with somewhere in the range of 800-900 yards with eight or so touchdowns.

Those will be the kind of numbers that will earn Mitchell some postseason recognition and ultimately put some respect on his name.