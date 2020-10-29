UGASports - The Daily Recap: The latest on an injury to George Pickens

The Daily Recap: The latest on an injury to George Pickens
Injury update
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said George Pickens is dealing with a minor upper body injury that has caused him to be limited in practice lately. However, Smart believes everything should be OK with the sophomore receiver.
“George is fine,” Smart said. “He’s been in and out based on being dinged up a couple of times, but we’ve got a lot of guys that way. He practiced (Tuesday).”
When it comes to running back Kenny McIntosh (knee) and linebacker Monty Rice (foot), Smart said the recent bye week helped with their availability for Saturday’s game against Kentucky.
“We are hopeful on Kenny that he will be able to play—kind of the same way with Monty,” Smart said. “He was able to practice at a limited amount with his foot sprain. He was able to go in the Alabama game. We were certainly thankful for that. We gave him some time off in the off week to recover. His biggest thing is maintaining his cardio right now.”
In addition, cornerback DJ Daniel should be ready to play against Kentucky as well.
“DJ has been practicing and he seems fine,” Smart said. “DJ has had an ankle (injury) from way back, he had it in camp and been fighting back from that. It bothered him some last week and he’s been trying to overcome it in terms of that.”
Mondon opens up on UGA
Four-star outside linebacker Smael Mondon (Paulding County/Dallas, Ga.) has narrowed his list to a top five, which includes Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU and Tennessee. As it pertains to Georgia, Mondon told Jake Reuse that his relationship with the coaching staff has been key in his recruitment.
"From my perspective, I always had a good relationship with Georgia, since they offered me my sophomore year," he said. "Since then, I've been in contact with Coach (Glenn) Schumann and Coach Smart. I think I've had a good relationship with them throughout the recruiting process."
Schumann has been instrumental in developing a relationship with Mondon.
"I mean, he's a real good coach to me,” Mondon said. “He does a lot to make sure his players are ready, and then he's good at developing them. So, that's one of the things I really noticed about him that I really like. He's a real caring dude. He cares for his players, and he's got love for all his players.
"That's something I like. Then how our relationship developed. At first, it was a lot of just football, and then recruits can start talking to coaches junior year—that's whenever I really started talking to him more. After the 2020 cycle went up, and then they had more time with the 2021 recruits, that's whenever I started talking to him more, and I came down for a visit early January."
Where will Ingram-Dawkins choose?
Adam Friedman asked the local experts to see where the teams they cover stand when it comes to four-star defensive end Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins. For Ingram-Dawkins, his choices are between Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Between Reuse, GamecocksOnline.com’s Chris Clark and Volquest.com’s Austin Price, they believe it’s a race between Georgia and South Carolina. Mike Farrell also weighed in with his prediction.
“For a while it looked like he was going to stay in the Carolinas but Georgia is the pick here as the Dawgs have done a great job pushing for him and making him understand how early he can play,” Farrell wrote.
UGASports Live
Reuse, Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young preview Georgia versus Kentucky and do a deep dive into Georgia's depth chart at quarterback. Reuse gives an update on recruiting for the 2021 class. We also field your questions.
‘Like my big brother’
Growing up in middle Georgia, Travon Walker said he looked up to Malik Herring. Separated by two years, Walker was a sophomore at Upson-Lee when Herring was a senior at Mary Persons.
Now, the two are teammates and competing together on the Georgia defensive line.
“He’s like my big brother. I have been looking up to him ever since I was in middle school,” Walker said. “He lived like 15 minutes up the road from me, so he’s always been one of those players who has pushed me and become better myself. Being that we play the same position and out there competing against each other every day, it just pushes me to become a better player. He stays on me and I stay on him.”
UGA great passes away
Former Georgia receiver Jimmy Orr passed away at the age of 85 on Tuesday. Following his time in Athens, Orr enjoyed a 13-year NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers (1958-60) and Baltimore Colts (1961-70).
Orr played for Georgia from 1955-57. He led the SEC in receiving in 1955 and 1957. Orr ranks second in program history in career touchdown receptions with 66. Only Hines Ward caught more during his Georgia career with 85. A.J. Green ranks third behind Orr with 63.
Terrell Davis turned 48 on Wednesday
A Mile High Salute to @Terrell_Davis, who turns 48 today!— NFL Throwback (@nflthrowback) October 28, 2020
🐎 #SBXXXII MVP
🐎 1998 NFL MVP
🐎 2x Super Bowl Champion
🐎 NFL 1990s All-Decade Team
🐎 #PFHOF Class of 2017 pic.twitter.com/9RF2TSd0GH
Pretty cool accomplishment
RING The Bell!— Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) October 28, 2020
Georgia is the only school in the country to have a former player win a championship ring in the NFL, NBA and MLB in 2020. pic.twitter.com/5RjWPqlcip
Pick season
🏈🏈🏈 - @LilEasy_35 (most in college football)— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) October 28, 2020
🏈🏈 - @_jamane_ #SavageSZN#GoDawgs #ATD pic.twitter.com/zYJ8BvN4NV
LOL -- but I feel his pain
So Tre’ McKitty says that in fifth grade classmates would make fun of his last name by calling him “McTitty.” Said he was was a little chubby back in the day.— Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) October 28, 2020
