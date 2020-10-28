UGASports - Making the Case: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

Many of the top 2021 prospects have been committed for some time, but there are some big names still out there that have decisions to make. Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is one of those. Today, experts from the Rivals.com network examine where Ingram-Dawkins might end up playing his college football. The candidates are Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee.

THE SITUATION

Ingram-Dawkins, the No. 4 prospect in South Carolina, has flirted with announcing his commitment a couple times over the last few months, but was never quite able to pull the trigger. He now appears ready to end his recruitment after doing plenty of research on the schools that offered him.

Teams from around the country want Ingram-Dawkins and his offer sheet reflects that interest, but he narrowed his list of options to the three SEC East programs. With his decision just a couple days away, we asked our team of experts to state the case for their respective programs and let National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell issue a verdict.

GEORGIA

“Georgia’s role in Ingram-Dawkins’ recruitment has been consistent and has gained a ton of steam since the beginning of the COVID shutdown. He recently admitted the Bulldogs are the team recruiting him hardest, and both defensive line coach Tray Scott and defensive coordinator Dan Lanning have been heavily involved in working to seal the deal.

"With his comments on how clearly the Bulldogs have pronounced their need for him followed so closely with a decision to announce a commitment, there seems to be much to like about Georgia’s chances. The Gamecocks have done a great job keeping in-state talent home and could be the ones to watch for if the Dawgs are upended, but for now, we like Kirby Smart’s team to pull the four-star defensive lineman down I-85.” - Jake Reuse, UGASports.com

SOUTH CAROLINA

“It's hard to make much of the timing surrounding Ingram-Dawkins' announcement; he's delayed one projected decision day already and has teased being ready or close to it multiple other times. Despite having a final three, this one has been widely thought of as an SEC battle, and Tennessee could have very well bowed out by making its second defensive line coaching change in less than a year.

"Georgia and South Carolina have - as of late - had the most buzz, but this is a difficult one to pin down. Both programs (and even Tennessee until recently) have had good and valid reason to feel good about their standing. That makes this one - at least unless things become a bit more clear - a bit of a toss-up between those two going into the choice.” - Chris Clark, GamecocksOnline.com

TENNESSEE

“Tennessee was set to land his commitment back in June but he pushed things back. The Vols stayed at or near the top for Ingram-Dawkins all summer and early in fall. Then things went South the last month. He has continued to talk to Chris Weinke, Jeremy Pruitt and the Vols, but things don’t feel the same. Pruitt decided to move on from defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh and one would think the lack of a line coach will hurt them come Friday.” - Austin Price, Volquest.com

THE VERDICT