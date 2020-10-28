DALLAS, Georgia - It's not been the senior season that Smael Mondon saw for himself. The nation's No. 89 overall player has been dealing with a knee injury.

"I tore my meniscus before this season started. I tore it about a month before the season started, but it wasn't really bad to where I couldn't run, or nothing like that. So I was still playing on it. Then, about three games into the season, September 17th, that was whenever I was like, 'I don't know.' It's better to make a smart decision instead of it messing up and then messing up other things," he said.

A week later heMondon had surgery to repair his meniscus.

"As for the timetable to return, I could really come back at the end of the season, but it just depends really how the season unfolds and all that to weigh the risk and the options."

Despite that setback, Mondon still plans to make a college commitment on November 18.