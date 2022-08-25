Here is the Aug. 25 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending. Coming to a close With a little more than a week to go before Georgia’s opener against Oregon, Georgia’s coaching staff will choose who starts at various positions. One such group is at offensive guard, where Devin Willock is hoping to position himself at the top of the depth chart. Willock has taken most of the first-team reps at left guard, with Tate Ratledge taking the bulk of the first-team reps at right guard. Willock’s rise since the spring has been a remarkable one, with Ratledge noting how far he’s come throughout the process. "He’s gotten a lot better," Ratledge said. "He’s really physical, he’s long, big. He’s got a lot of intangibles that a lot of people don’t have and he uses them very well." Film don’t lie: Previewing Oregon

Mondon continues to grow Linebacker Smael Mondon will be in a position to see plenty of playing time with Georgia losing three star inside linebackers to the NFL. Mondon said he’s done his part to learn everything he can to put himself in position to succeed, beginning with his recovery from labrum surgery. “I took my rehab real seriously, I bounced back and feel better than ever,” Mondon said. “I feel I’ve got a better understanding of the defense now. I feel I’ve stepped up monthly.”

No slacking At practice, there is no room for slacking off. And if Kirby Smart deems you are doing such a thing, he will blast that news to the entire team. “There’s no slacking. Anytime you slack, it’s Kirby on the microphone and on top of that it’s getting played throughout the whole neighborhood, so everybody knows you did wrong,” receiver AD Mitchell said. “In high school, we didn’t have that. It was more of a one-on-one, personal thing. Now, it’s like everybody knows, everybody knows.” Lorenzo Carter checks in

Back in Georgia

Outside the Vent A busy game-day schedule is set for a four-star quarterback from Georgia. The most compelling transfer portal storylines in the SEC. Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith is out indefinitely with a torn hamstring.