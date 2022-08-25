The Daily Recap: The 'intangibles that a lot of people don’t have'
Here is the Aug. 25 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Coming to a close
With a little more than a week to go before Georgia’s opener against Oregon, Georgia’s coaching staff will choose who starts at various positions. One such group is at offensive guard, where Devin Willock is hoping to position himself at the top of the depth chart.
Willock has taken most of the first-team reps at left guard, with Tate Ratledge taking the bulk of the first-team reps at right guard. Willock’s rise since the spring has been a remarkable one, with Ratledge noting how far he’s come throughout the process.
"He’s gotten a lot better," Ratledge said. "He’s really physical, he’s long, big. He’s got a lot of intangibles that a lot of people don’t have and he uses them very well."
Film don’t lie: Previewing Oregon
Practice report
UGASports had four reporters on site for Wednesday’s practice, with each person noting what they saw for our loyal subscribers. If you haven’t subscribed yet, please do so today. And if you do, you can get your first year discounted at the price of $33.18!
Mondon continues to grow
Linebacker Smael Mondon will be in a position to see plenty of playing time with Georgia losing three star inside linebackers to the NFL. Mondon said he’s done his part to learn everything he can to put himself in position to succeed, beginning with his recovery from labrum surgery.
“I took my rehab real seriously, I bounced back and feel better than ever,” Mondon said. “I feel I’ve got a better understanding of the defense now. I feel I’ve stepped up monthly.”
No slacking
At practice, there is no room for slacking off. And if Kirby Smart deems you are doing such a thing, he will blast that news to the entire team.
“There’s no slacking. Anytime you slack, it’s Kirby on the microphone and on top of that it’s getting played throughout the whole neighborhood, so everybody knows you did wrong,” receiver AD Mitchell said. “In high school, we didn’t have that. It was more of a one-on-one, personal thing. Now, it’s like everybody knows, everybody knows.”
Lorenzo Carter checks in
Back in Georgia
Outside the Vent
A busy game-day schedule is set for a four-star quarterback from Georgia.
The most compelling transfer portal storylines in the SEC.
Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith is out indefinitely with a torn hamstring.
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending is back again, sponsoring UGASports.com and providing you with home field advantage! For those of you that don’t know us yet, JFQ Lending is a residential mortgage company licensed in 40 states. We’re rocking an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and over 3,800 top ranked reviews and counting between Google and the BBB. JFQ Lending should be at the top of your draft list for any kind of refinance or a home purchase:
· Exclusive Rivals.com Home Field Advantage means we’ll cover your out-of-pocket appraisal cost. Plus, anyone you refer gets that deal too
· We funded over $25 million dollars for 100+ Rivals members last year
· Our technology allows for a streamlined application process. Just click here
· 33,000+ clients assisted, 9 billion+ in funded volume
· Stay tuned for market updates from the “JFQ Commissioner”
See you on the forum, Go Bulldogs!!