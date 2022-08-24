Smael Mondon chuckled that he’s grown used to it by now.

Growing up, whenever he’d meet people for the first time, they always pronounced his name.

“I’ve heard ‘Smeel, Smell,’ a lot of different things,” Mondon said. “But yeah, it’s (pronounced Smile).”

You can also call him talented.

Head coach Kirby Smart has obviously recruited a lot of great athletes as he enters his seventh year as Georgia’s head coach.

So, when he suggests that Mondon may be “as good an athlete” as he’s ever seen, that statement quickly grabs your attention.

Speaking to Georgia media for the first time since arriving at Georgia, the sophomore said he had heard the compliment.

“I heard it,” Mondon said. “It’s a real honor, especially with all the linebackers he’s been around. It’s an honor that he thinks of me that way.”

Coaches are certainly counting on Mondon living up to the promise that he’s shown.

Along with fellow sophomore Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Mondon is part of a new corps of inside linebackers for the Bulldogs. Georgia has to replace the trio of Nakobe Dean, Channing Tindall, and Quay Walker, each now a rookie in the NFL.

Along with juniors Trezman Marshall and Rian Davis, redshirt freshman Xavian Sorey, freshman Jalon Walker and freshman E.J. Lightsey, Mondon and Georgia’s new middle linebacker room has some big cleats to fill.

“Those guys (Dean, Tindall and Walker) showed us what it takes,” Mondon said. “They showed us the hard work we’ve got to put in every day, the toughness, the composure, the resiliency. They showed us what it takes to go all the way.”

He’s confident this year’s group will make last year’s unit proud.

“I see guys getting better every day,” Mondon said. “I see guys putting in the work. Everyone’s holding each other accountable. I think we’re going to be alright.”

As a freshman, Mondon saw plenty of action for the Bulldogs during their championship run, playing in all 15 games. Much of the action came on special teams, as he finished the season with 12 total tackles.

"He’s very prototypical, the kind of guy Coach Schumann (inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann) likes—sideline to sideline guys, very smart, very strong, and can pick up on the playbook very well," safety Christopher Smith said. "I’ve seen plenty of times where I’ll be running and Smael just flies across my face and makes a play."

Mondon’s also healthy after sitting out spring practice while recovering from Labrum surgery

“I took my rehab real seriously, I bounced back and feel better than ever,” said Mondon, who says Georgia fans are going to see a more confident version of himself on the field this fall.

“I feel I’ve got a better understanding of the defense now,” Mondon said. “I feel I’ve stepped up monthly.”

But he’s not satisfied.

When asked where he thought he needed to make the biggest leap, Mondon paused.

“That’s a good question, a tough question,” he said. “Probably composure, toughness, whatever it takes to be the best I can be.”