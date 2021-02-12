UGASports - The Daily Recap: 'The chemistry is definitely building fast’

The Daily Recap: 'The chemistry is definitely building fast’
‘The chemistry is definitely building fast’
At a recent Hustle Inc. practice, UGA quarterback commit Gunner Stockton was clearly the main attraction for those in attendance. That stated, one of the primary recipients of his throws turned plenty of heads too.
With Stockton in the fold for Georgia, tight end Oscar Delp (West Forsyth/Cumming) is someone the Bulldogs are trying to lock down as well. With Delp getting a chance to catch some balls from Stockton, it’s apparent his interest has been piqued even more about the Bulldogs.
"This was only my second time throwing with him, and I feel like I've been throwing with him for a year," Delp told Trent Smallwood. "The chemistry is definitely building fast, and I look forward to playing with him this season."
The budding chemistry with Stockton isn’t the only thing going well for Delp and the Bulldogs.
"I have the best relationship with (tight ends coach Todd) Hartley and Georgia right now. I talk to Coach Hartley every week, almost every day,” Delp said. “It varies, but he's constantly texting me and talking with me. We're really close. He's told me I'm the only guy they want [at the position], and I'm the guy they're recruiting the hardest. Every day he lets me know I'm their guy and the guy they want. From a school like Georgia. and me being their No. 1 guy. and getting texts and calls from all the coaches. just means the world."
What Georgia will look like at cornerback
One of the biggest mysteries for Georgia’s 2021 roster is at cornerback, which figures to be a young unit. Anthony Dasher broke down the possibilities that exist for Georgia in the back end.
“Depending on how quickly early enrollee Nyland Green learns the system, he could find himself on the fast track to some early playing time,” Dasher wrote. “Fellow early enrollee Javon Bullard and incoming freshman Kamari Lassiter will also receive ample opportunity to show what they can do. Having Green and Bullard already in town is a huge help as they adjust to college life and get a chance to go through Spring Camp.
“Still, don't be surprised if Smart find a transfer or two with experience who could come in and help the Dawgs.”
Still grinding
Outside the Vent
A four-star defensive tackle decommitted from Michigan’s class of 2022.
Texas A&M picked up a commitment from a class of 2023 defensive end.
Urban Meyer hired an ex-Iowa coach accused of making racist remarks.
Valparaiso will no longer use the nickname Crusaders.
