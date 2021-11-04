The Daily Recap: The CFP rankings' Alabama connection

Here is the Nov. 4 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

The Alabama connection

It wasn’t hard to notice a common thread when the College Football Playoff committee revealed its rankings for the first time this season on Tuesday.

Each of the top four programs' head coaches has a tie to Alabama.

Georgia, ranked No. 1, is led by Kirby Smart, who coached at Alabama from 2007-15. No. 2 Alabama has been coached by Nick Saban since 2007. Mel Tucker, the head coach of No. 3 Michigan State, spent time at Alabama as an assistant in 2015. Mario Cristobal, the head coach at No. 4 Oregon, was at Alabama from 2013-16.

Smart said it makes sense for the three former Saban assistants, along with Saban himself, to be in this position.

“It’s probably not a coincidence,” Smart said. “I think a lot of it comes from where are you coaching? How fertile of a recruiting area is it? When you win, you have people on your staff that get jobs. So, number one, you have to recruit well, and you have to win to get that opportunity. When that happens, you usually get good opportunities. A lot of guys you're referencing are at really well-established universities that have an opportunity to recruit well and be successful.

“Their administration supports them at those places. Probably why those guys went and got those jobs, they were good jobs, in terms of being able to win and do things. I think that has a lot to do with it. Obviously Coach Saban and his influence is a big piece of that. There are a lot of teams out there that have people from the Alabama staff. I think if you did a study, there would be somebody from almost every staff that has one time or another overlapped (at Alabama). A lot of guys overlap over time."

Ringo figuring things out as team leader

As a redshirt freshman, Kelee Ringo still has plenty to learn when it comes to emerging into a defensive leader. But last year, Ringo was forced to sit back and watch his teammates while recovering from an injury. Doing so, Ringo picked up on some leadership cues he has been able to implement this season.

"Knowing what you’re talking about in every situation—it definitely takes time and more reps," Ringo said. "I feel like, as we’ve been progressing throughout the season, I’ve been able to enhance that throughout my game and also enhance my leadership skills, speaking to my teammates and leading them in the right direction."

Smart said Ringo has improved tremendously over the past two seasons.

"I’m proud of Kelee. Kelee’s come a long way," Smart said. "I’m very pleased with where he’s come. I’m proud of the way he works. He’s gotten a lot tougher, contact tough, and he’s gotten a lot smarter in terms of understanding our defense. But he still has a ways to go. He will be a leader on this team, because he’s going to be a guy that has a lot of experience."

Lessons from the Braves

During Wednesday’s SEC coaches teleconference call, Smart said his team can learn and apply some lessons from the Atlanta Braves’ World Series championship run.

“I think there’s always lessons you can learn from other teams in other sports. And we try to correlate those when they do and try to give them messages of perseverance,” Smart said. “Baseball is a really long season, a lot of games, and works a little different in the number of games, but the physicality is certainly there when it comes to that.

“A lot of our guys are Braves fans, and I know they follow them, but our focus is on Missouri and getting ready for them. But where we can use lessons like that, we always try to.”

Snap counts

Trent Smallwood compiled the snap counts from Georgia’s win over Florida. Of note, freshman receivers Adonai Mitchell (37 snaps) and Ladd McConkey (32 snaps) paced their position group in terms of playing time. On defense, cornerback Derion Kendrick played 72 snaps, which constituted 96 percent of the defense’s time on the football field.

Greene’s top three

Receiver Andre Greene Jr. (St. Christopher’s/Richmond, Va.) revealed his top three schools on Wednesday. Georgia made the cut, with Clemson and North Carolina rounding out the group.

Greene will make his decision on Nov. 17.

Preston discusses top four

Receiver Shazz Preston (St. James/St. James, La.), who received his Under Armour All-American jersey Wednesday morning, spoke to Julie Boudwin about the final four programs he’s choosing from—Georgia, Alabama, Texas and LSU.

Regarding Georgia, Preston said his relationship with receivers coach Cortez Hankton has played a big role in his fondness for the program.

Hamilton talks Georgia

Class of 2023 Christian Hamilton (Hickory Ridge/Harrisburg, N.C.) spoke about the long list of teams recruiting him at the moment. Among those programs is Georgia, with Hamilton stating how he could be used in the program’s offense.

Owen Condon, smart student