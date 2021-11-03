Lessons from the Braves

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart agreed that his top-ranked Bulldogs can take some lessons for the World Series champion Atlanta Braves.

“I think there’s always lessons you can learn from other teams in other sports. And we try to correlate those when they do and try to give them messages of perseverance,” Smart said. “Baseball is a really long season, a lot of games, and works a little different in the number of games, but the physicality is certainly there when it comes to that.

“A lot of our guys are Braves fans, and I know they follow them, but our focus is on Missouri and getting ready for them. But where we can use lessons like that, we always try to.”

Tight ends coach Todd Hartley is one of the team’s biggest fans of the Braves.

Nose tackle Jordan Davis and quarterback Stetson Bennett are among those who attended recent postseason games.

Smart himself sent out a congratulatory Tweet, using the opportunity to invite Braves mascot Blooper and any other Brave to come “celebrate” during Saturday’s game against the Tigers.