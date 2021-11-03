Wednesday News and Notes

About that Atlanta sports curse

There was no mistaking who right guard Warren Ericson was rooting for in the World Series between Atlanta and Houston. The junior stepped in front of the camera for Wednesday’s post-practice Zoom session wearing the No. 5 jersey of Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman. “I’m a Braves fan, actually a new Braves fan, but not just because of the World Series,” Ericson said. “My girlfriend is a lifelong Braves fan, and she’s the one who got me to fall in love with the sport. I love the statistics behind it, and how cool the game actually is, and the skill it takes to play the game.” Atlanta native Jaylen Johnson was rooting for the hometown team home, too. “I feel like the curse was broken,” Johnson said. “I used to be a baseball player. It definitely had me missing the baseball field a little bit.” Ericson agreed. “I mean, it certainly seems there has been an Atlanta sports curse, but I think last night got it back on the right track,” Ericson said. “That was fun to watch. It was really cool for the state of Georgia and Atlanta in general.” Johnson and Ericson aren’t the only Braves fans on the team. On the contrary. Per Johnson, basically any member of the team qualifies as a fan of the World Series champs. “Definitely all the guys from Georgia,” Johnson said. “But even those who aren’t, when you’re at Georgia for so long, you kind of convert to the Braves and Falcons, because of the influence they have.”

More from Jaylen Johnson

… On George Pickens’ recovery: “George is doing a great job with his recovery and his rehab,” Johnson said. “He loves the field, he loves the ball, and we all miss him, because he’s a great teammate. He’s doing everything he can.” … On cracking the lineup: "It’s always going to be hard to crack the lineup at any position at Georgia, because of the talent and the depth we have. You’ve got to do what you can, know your role, embrace it, and you must give every play 100 percent effort. That’s what I try to do every day; focus on me and try to make myself the best player I can be to help the team." … On being the No. 1 team: "It’s definitely cool to be number one. I’d be lying if I said it wasn't, but you can't pay too much attention to it, because out of the last seven number one teams in this ranking, only one won the national championship. So, it’s kind of rat poisoning, like Coach Smart says. We haven't proven anything yet; all we've done is secure a spot in the SEC Championship, which is not what we want to do. We want more than that."

More from Warren Ericson

… On Zamir White’s 42-yard touchdown run against Florida: "Going into it, we were going to run a counter play. We knew we had the right leverage going up to the line. We saw where they were shifted over. I knew what I had to do. I knew had to get a strong kickout in order to open up that seam for him to run. As soon as I got enough space, I saw him go down the field, and there were no blue jerseys left. I was so pumped. I sprinted down as fast as I could. That was such a cool moment to finish off the game."

