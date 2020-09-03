UGASports - The Daily Recap: The aftermath of Jamie Newman opting out

In a surprising turn of events, quarterback Jamie Newman decided to opt out of the 2020 season . Newman was considered the likely favorite for the starting quarterback job up until news broke that he would skip this season. Newman released a statement and cited concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic as his reason.

Even though Daniels has yet to be fully cleared, it could be assumed he is now the leader, at least for now. But don’t count Mathis out just yet. This could be an intriguing battle that carries on the next couple of weeks.

The battle will now be between JT Daniels and D’Wan Mathis , as Anthony Dasher wrote. Daniels split first-team reps with Newman at last Saturday’s scrimmage. Mathis also received first-team reps in the red zone. Daniels, however, has yet to be cleared for contact as he’s nearing the end of his rehab from a torn ACL suffered a year ago in his 2019 season opener with USC.

Newman’s news was a total shock to everyone around the Georgia program. All the team can do now is move on with its quarterback competition and hope the right player is ready to go for the Sept. 26 opener against Arkansas.

Versatility a secondary forte

Georgia defensive back Mark Webb spoke about the importance of players being able to play multiple positions in the back end.

“I can’t name anybody now who doesn’t play more than two positions,” Webb said. “Everybody can play different positions, and I just feel that you're smarter. It makes you more aware on the field, and it helps keep you grounded, because you can always do better.”

UGA makes a move with Arnold

Four-star defensive back Terrion Arnold (John Paul II Catholic/Tallahassee, Fla.) recently spoke to Rob Cassidy about his recent trip to Georgia.

“I was with my coach and all those other players,” Arnold said. “Just being out there with, like, Korey (Foreman) and those guys. Georgia is really trying to build the program around us. That feels good. I already knew Korey but that was the first time I really got to be around him. We just connected right off the bat. Now we’re talking on the phone and really thinking about playing together.”

Arnold also spoke about what the Georgia coaches have in store for him if he chooses the program.

“They think I kind of remind them of (Tyrann Mathieu) slash Sean Taylor at safety,” Arnold said. “That’s where they want to use me. They want me to come in as a freshman and play free safety with my speed. I could also go to the isolated side at corner and lock that up. Kirby (Smart) also loves me in the return game.”

Camarda looks to add to role

Punter Jake Camarda said that not only is he in the mix to be the team’s place-kicker, he wants to perform both kicking and punting duties for the Bulldogs this year.

“I’ve done a little bit of place-kicking (this fall camp). I’ve kicked a few field goals here and there,” Camarda said. “And I think I’m competing for the job to be the guy (team’s primary placekicker). But, at the end of the day, I’m going to do whatever Coach Smart wants me to do—whatever he thinks is best for the team.”

Thinking ahead



