UGASports - The Daily Recap: The aftermath of Jamie Newman opting out

The Daily Recap: The aftermath of Jamie Newman opting out
Here is the Sept. 3 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Newman opts out
In a surprising turn of events, quarterback Jamie Newman decided to opt out of the 2020 season. Newman was considered the likely favorite for the starting quarterback job up until news broke that he would skip this season. Newman released a statement and cited concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic as his reason.
He will begin preparing for the 2021 NFL draft.
🙏🏽. #GODSPLAN pic.twitter.com/1LMOi1lydF— Jamie Newman (@jlmn12_) September 2, 2020
All eyes on Daniels, Mathis
Newman’s news was a total shock to everyone around the Georgia program. All the team can do now is move on with its quarterback competition and hope the right player is ready to go for the Sept. 26 opener against Arkansas.
The battle will now be between JT Daniels and D’Wan Mathis, as Anthony Dasher wrote. Daniels split first-team reps with Newman at last Saturday’s scrimmage. Mathis also received first-team reps in the red zone. Daniels, however, has yet to be cleared for contact as he’s nearing the end of his rehab from a torn ACL suffered a year ago in his 2019 season opener with USC.
Even though Daniels has yet to be fully cleared, it could be assumed he is now the leader, at least for now. But don’t count Mathis out just yet. This could be an intriguing battle that carries on the next couple of weeks.
Radi’s reaction
Versatility a secondary forte
Georgia defensive back Mark Webb spoke about the importance of players being able to play multiple positions in the back end.
“I can’t name anybody now who doesn’t play more than two positions,” Webb said. “Everybody can play different positions, and I just feel that you're smarter. It makes you more aware on the field, and it helps keep you grounded, because you can always do better.”
UGA makes a move with Arnold
Four-star defensive back Terrion Arnold (John Paul II Catholic/Tallahassee, Fla.) recently spoke to Rob Cassidy about his recent trip to Georgia.
“I was with my coach and all those other players,” Arnold said. “Just being out there with, like, Korey (Foreman) and those guys. Georgia is really trying to build the program around us. That feels good. I already knew Korey but that was the first time I really got to be around him. We just connected right off the bat. Now we’re talking on the phone and really thinking about playing together.”
Arnold also spoke about what the Georgia coaches have in store for him if he chooses the program.
“They think I kind of remind them of (Tyrann Mathieu) slash Sean Taylor at safety,” Arnold said. “That’s where they want to use me. They want me to come in as a freshman and play free safety with my speed. I could also go to the isolated side at corner and lock that up. Kirby (Smart) also loves me in the return game.”
Camarda looks to add to role
Punter Jake Camarda said that not only is he in the mix to be the team’s place-kicker, he wants to perform both kicking and punting duties for the Bulldogs this year.
“I’ve done a little bit of place-kicking (this fall camp). I’ve kicked a few field goals here and there,” Camarda said. “And I think I’m competing for the job to be the guy (team’s primary placekicker). But, at the end of the day, I’m going to do whatever Coach Smart wants me to do—whatever he thinks is best for the team.”
Thinking ahead
What is lost in all of this is the move by Kirby Smart to bring in 5-star JT Daniels after he had brought in Jamie Newman. So many people scratched their head about that bit of roster management. Looks like a damn genius now. pic.twitter.com/XUjN8pp1AL— Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) September 2, 2020
Timing of decision
The timing of Jamie Newman opting out is very odd. The messaging vs the timing doesn’t add up. Covid is a convenient excuse that agents are leveraging toward players. And remember JT Daniels hasn’t been cleared yet to play.— Hutson Mason (@HMason14) September 2, 2020
Which one?
More memorable: Carmelo Anthony as a Hawk or Jamie Newman at UGA?— Brandon Sudge (@brandonsudge) September 2, 2020
Outside the Vent
The NCAA is furloughing employees due to economic issues from the pandemic.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh wants to free the Big Ten.
Iowa State reversed course and will not allow fans to its season opener.
Leonard Fournette, cut by the Jaguars, is joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his family have tested positive for COVID-19.
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending, INC is a residential mortgage company licensed in nearly 40 states across the United States. They already have nearly 3,000 five-star reviews in less than three years, including nearly 1800 on the Better Business Bureau (where they carry an A+ rating, see here: BBB LINK).
Right now, interest rates on a 30 year fixed are under 3%, with 15 year fixed rates in the 1’s. As an exclusive offer, JFQ will cover any appraisal costs AND add an additional $500 credit for all Rivals members.
Here’s how you can reach them:
Website: JFQlending.com
Contact Info: Mcaldwell@jfqlending.com
Phone number: 480-447-6852