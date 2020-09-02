Opinion: All eyes now on Daniels, Mathis
Complete and utter surprise.
That is the response I heard on more than one occasion from folks close to the program following Jamie Newman’s decision to opt out less than a month befor kicking off the season at Arkansas.
From conversations I had with a few people this afternoon, Newman appeared happy following Saturday’s scrimmage at Sanford Stadium and seemed excited about winning the starting job this fall.
But between now and then, something happened.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news