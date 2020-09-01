“I feel comfortable anywhere. It took a long time for me to be able to say that, but I really do feel comfortable anywhere Coach (Kirby) Smart puts me. It took me about a year to learn just one spot, but now over time, I can play anything on the field.”

Being able to play more than one position is not just something members of Georgia’s secondary are asked to do. It is expected.

Just ask senior defensive back Mark Webb.

“I can’t name anybody now who doesn’t play more than two positions,” Webb said. “Everybody can play different positions, and I just feel that you're smarter. It makes you more aware on the field, and it helps keep you grounded, because you can always do better.”

Webb certainly resembles that remark. Signed as a wide receiver, the Philadelphia native will tell you it took him some time to finally get acclimated to playing on the defense side. Now, he can play them all.

Not only does Webb rep for the Bulldogs in their nickel and dime packages, but he's also quite capable at cornerback and has dabbled at safety, too.

“Shoot, I play a lot of different things,” Webb said. “I feel comfortable anywhere. It took a long time for me to be able to say that, but I really do feel comfortable anywhere Coach (Kirby) Smart puts me. It took me about a year to learn just one spot, but now, over time, I can play anything on the field.”

That's one of the reasons a lot of folks are high on the Bulldog secondary this fall.

Besides some outstanding athleticism, and the fact so many players can adjust to so many different roles, it has soothed some of the sting left by the transfer of Divaad Wilson and the loss of touted freshman Kelee Ringo to shoulder surgery.

Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning explained it's imperative that each member of his secondary learn their lessons well.

“We cross-train at multiple positions for a lot of reasons. There is going to be change,” Lanning said. “Of all years, that’s where this mental agility is going to come in. We must be prepared to work several different spots.”

Georgia’s secondary is an impressive mix of experience with young players whose ceilings have yet to be reached.

Not only do veterans such as Webb, Richard LeCounte, DJ Daniels, Eric Stokes, and Tyson Campbell give Georgia plenty of experience, but sophomores Lewis Cine and Tyrique Stevenson project as future stars.

Same for Ringo before his operation, with freshmen Major Burns, and Jalen Kimber already opening some eyes.

“Jalen's done a really good job from an agility standpoint. He's still got to build some bulk, get in the weight room, and work hard. But he's conscientious; he really pays attention to detail,” Lanning said. “He's on that list of guys with player improvement. He did something wrong early in camp, we identified it, coach Warren worked on it in drills, and the next day, he makes a phenomenal play, executing the play in a proper technique. So, I'm excited to see what he does moving forward."

Webb said he is excited about the entire group.

“Every defensive back has made a big jump from where they were last year,—even the young guys,” Webb said. “Jalen Kimber, Major Burns, they all come to practice every day. All our young DBs are learning—they're learning fast. I'm learning as I'm trying to teach them. I have fun being out there, just trying to teach them.”

Having the proper attitude is also part of the daily lesson plan.

One can have all the athleticism in the world, but if you're not willing to be hungry and have the desire to be great, Webb says you won't get far.

“You have to come in and want to get better. You've got to have that IT factor, to want to be on the field. You’ve got to want to make plays,” he said. “As a leader, I feel it's up to guys like me to come out and determine the energy for that day. If my energy is down, what will the young guys learn?”

NOTE: Former running back Prather Hudson has now moved to defensive back, a UGA official confirmed to UGASports. The Columbus native played running back and has been a key member of Georgia’s special teams his first three years with the program.