The Daily Recap: Tennessee's Hendon Hooker could pose challenge

What Hooker does well at quarterback

Anthony Dasher spoke to VolQuest.com publisher Brent Hobbs about Tennessee’s team in preparation for Saturday’s game. Hobbs said that quarterback Hendon Hooker will need to account for the quick UGA pass rush.

“He’s done a great job taking care of the football. Only two interceptions and 21 touchdowns. He hasn’t put the ball in harm's way. Hooker has done a really good job improving his footwork, and his eyes have gotten better. Hooker has also done a nice job throwing guys open, whether it’s across the middle or the deep throws. Saturday, he'll have to get the ball out of his hands quickly. This offense is designed to do that, but with Georgia’s pass rush, he'll have to make quick, decisive decisions.”

Hobbs was also asked how he expects for this game to turn out.

“Tennessee’s offense is explosive. They've big-played everyone to death in their wins. And even to a large degree in their losses. The problem is they haven’t faced a defense like this. Can Tennessee run the football at all? Can they protect Hooker? Tennessee’s quarterbacks have now been sacked 33 times on the year. That’s a major concern. It’s just hard to see this Georgia defense giving up points, based on what we've seen out of Kirby Smart’s unit this season.”

Smith to miss rest of season

Receiver Arian Smith will miss the remainder of the 2021 season due to a leg injury suffered during Wednesday’s practice. This season, Smith has caught three passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

Flip season

Class of 2023 receiver Raymond Cottrell (Milton/Milton, Fla.) announced he has flipped his commitment from Florida to Georgia. A four-star prospect, Georgia remained in contact with Cottrell throughout his time while he was committed to the Gators.

Ryan Wright wrote why this is a big deal for the Bulldogs.

“Bringing in top recruiting classes is becoming the norm in Athens. If all holds true with the 2022 commits, the Bulldogs will have signed their third top-rated class in the last four years. The 2023 group is setting up to be that fourth in five with all seven of the commits rated as a four-star.

“The commitment runs deeper and more important on a couple of levels. Cottrell’s pledge was a flip away from SEC East rival Florida. Besides the trash talking online between the fans, this keeps a high-profile player away from Dan Mullen and Co. It also sends a signal to recruits that Georgia is taking over the SEC East and is coming for all the top players in the Sunshine State.”

Wayne to visit Athens

Defensive end Jayden Wayne (Lincoln/Takoma, Wash.) said that he will be visiting Georgia’s campus for the program’s game against Charleston Southern. Wayne is a four-star prospect ranked as the No. 12 player in the country in the class of 2023.

