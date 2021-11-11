Arian Smith out for the year

Just days after Georgia wide receiver Arian Smtih flashed his jets on a 35-yard touchdown catch against Missouri, the speedy wide receiver suffered yet another setback.

According to sources, Smith injured his leg at practice on Wednesday night. Those same sources indicated the injury was a broken leg and that Smith would miss the rest of the season.

Smith had already missed a great deal of the current campaign with what Georgia head coach Kirby Smart indicated was a "leg contusion." He was out four games prior to his return against Missouri.

The fastest player on the team, Smith has been very effective when healthy. Of the five passes he has caught, three have gone for touchdowns.