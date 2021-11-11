Commitment breakdown: Four-star 2023 WR Raymond Cottrell to Georgia

The college football recruiting world, especially the SEC East, was rocked on Thursday when four-star receiver Raymond Cottrell verbally committed to Georgia. The Bulldogs added their seventh commitment to the 2023 class and stole a big one away from the Florida Gators in the process.

WHAT THE BULLDOGS ARE GETTING

Georgia hasn’t had any problems putting points on the scoreboard this season with the second-best scoring offense in the SEC averaging 38.4 points per game, and that trend will continue. If there is an undervalued position in the Bulldogs’ top-rated 2022 recruiting class, it is at receiver. UGA has four-star De’Nylon Morrissette committed along with a pair of three-stars in Dillon Bell and Cole Speer. Bringing Cottrell onboard ties him with fellow 2023 four-star Daquayvious Sorey. The icing on the cake is putting that duo with 2022 five-star quarterback Gunner Stockton.

The Bulldogs are getting a championship level offense together for the future.

WHAT MAKES RAYMOND COTTRELL ELITE

Hauling in passes against 6A Florida defenses is not easy, but Cottrell makes it look like a walk in the park. With great size, good speed, and above the grain route running technique, Cottrell has scorched opposing secondaries for 985 yards off 63 receptions with eight touchdowns this season in just 10 games. Showing that extra flare as a playmaker, he’s carried the rock 55 times for 311 yards with seven more scores posted.

Because of his size, Cottrell can go across the middle, go over corners and safeties, and can create mismatches with linebackers if lined up on the inside. No matter where Georgia may position him within their scheme, SEC defenses will have trouble against him in one-on-one matchups.

WHY IT IS BIG FOR GEORGIA

Bringing in top recruiting classes is becoming the norm in Athens. If all holds true with the 2022 commits, the Bulldogs will have signed their third top-rated class in the last four years. The 2023 group is setting up to be that fourth in five with all seven of the commits rated as a four-star.

The commitment runs deeper and more important on a couple of levels. Cottrell’s pledge was a flip away from SEC East rival Florida. Besides the trash talking online between the fans, this keeps a high-profile player away from Dan Mullen and Co. It also sends a signal to recruits that Georgia is taking over the SEC East and is coming for all the top players in the Sunshine State.