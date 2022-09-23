Here is the Sept. 23 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Moving on up

Quarterback Stetson Bennett continues to make his mark on the Georgia record book. As Dave McMahon noted, Bennett has now recorded six games with a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown. Bennett has achieved this in all three of Georgia’s games to start the 2022 season.

Bennett is tied for second place in Georgia history in this category with Quincy Carter, who played for the Bulldogs from 1998-2000. Aaron Murray holds the top spot, having recorded 10 games with at least a passing touchdown and rushing touchdown.

The genius of Monken

Just ask the Georgia defense about offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Considering that group has to go against Monken’s offense every day in practice, the defenders know just how hard he can be to defend.

Opposing teams have learned the hard way with the types of plays he’s dialed up this season.

“Shoot, I don’t doubt Todd Monken. Todd Monken can pull anything out,” defensive tackle Zion Logue said. “There will be some plays in practice where you’re like, ‘Where did that come from?’ He’s a very intelligent person when it comes to dialing up stuff, and he’s going to keep building on that throughout the year.”

