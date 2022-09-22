“I’m paid to score; I’m not paid to win. I’m paid to add as part of that, but to score. But I’m also paid to be responsible for winning,” Monken said. “There is a big part of that where they think that Kirby (Smart) dictates what we do on offense. No, he dictates that we play smart, that we be explosive, we utilize our personnel, and do everything in our power to win games for the University of Georgia."

During his preseason interview session with beat writers, Monken was asked what he hoped for Georgia’s offense to accomplish this fall.

Entering Saturday’s game against Kent State, Georgia ranks sixth nationally in total offense (532.3 yards per game), and third in passing offense, with Stetson Bennett and Carson Beck a combined 80 of 110 for 1,130 yards and seven touchdowns.

“I guess you can say that,” McConkey said. “They’re always trying to dial up something good to put us in the best position and give us a chance to win. It’s pretty cool to see.”

Does Todd Monken in some ways resemble a mad scientist due to his penchant for designing the type of plays that have Georgia’s offense as one of the best in college football?

So far, there've been few complaints.

While some may lament that Georgia’s running game isn’t overwhelming, there are certainly no qualms with the overall points (43.3 per game) that have come at such a rapid pace that Bennett has yet to play past the third quarter in any of Georgia’s three games.

“Obviously, we’ve had some great success, so when things are working, you roll with it. I think that’s what we’ve done a great job with, get the ball to the guys on the perimeter and let them do their thing, whether it’s receivers, tight ends, running backs,” McConkey said. “We’ve done a great job dispersing the ball and letting everyone get a little piece of the action. I think that’s what’s separating us. It’s not just one player—everybody is doing something so you can’t key on one receiver, one tight end, one running back.”

To McConkey’s point, 11 players have rushing carries for the Bulldogs, while 18 players have caught at least one pass.

Bulldog defensive players like safety Dan Jackson are not surprised the offense has been as effective as we’ve seen.

“I see it every day. Coach Monken is an incredible guy, he puts me under a lot of stress every day in our defense but we’re thankful for it because it definitely pays off. He’s the reason why we’re doing as well as we are defensively,” Jackson said. “The sky’s the limit obviously. We’ve got an incredible group of talent, and I’m just thankful to compete against them every day.”

Defensive tackle Zion Logue said he can’t wait to see what else Monken and the offense have in store.

“Shoot, I don’t doubt Todd Monken. Todd Monken can pull anything out,” Logue said. “There will be some plays in practice where you’re like, ‘Where did that come from?’ He’s a very intelligent person when it comes to dialing up stuff, and he’s going to keep building on that throughout the year.”

Monken indicated in August that’s certainly the plan.

“I think the biggest thing is are you able to, when you’re not having success at one or the other, you’re not just one-dimensional,” Monken said. “You’re not just a run team, where we get behind and have trouble throwing it, or a passing team when you have to run it. But it’s out there, it’s part of it. You have to do whatever you need to do to win the game. To be explosive and not turn it over.”

So far, that's exactly what the Bulldogs have been able to do.

Under Monken and the rest of his offensive staff, Georgia's offense is executing seemingly at a different level.



"We have trust in him, we know he’s going to put together a great game plan, along with all the other coaches. I feel we have the best coaches in the country. It’s awesome to have, because you can ask so many different guys their viewpoints, what do you see on this, what do you see on that," McConkey said. "They might have something they can all give you. Having all those guys who have been around so long and have so much knowledge, is really just awesome to have.”

It’s also very enjoyable.

“It’s fun,” McConkey said. “Obviously offense is fun when you score touchdowns, so anytime we draw up a play, we think we’ve got a chance to hit a big one on, it’s cool to see.”