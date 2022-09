No, watching Saturday’s game between Georgia and Kent State (noon) will not be on regular TV.

But you can still watch Kirby Smart's squad in action.



Fans can access and stream the game live, either on SEC Network+, your ESPN App on your smartphone or tablet. The game can also be accessed on ESPN+.

The top-ranked Bulldogs are 3-0 while Kent State is 1-2, with the losses coming to Washington and Oklahoma.