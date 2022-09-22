Stats Crunch: Week Four
Georgia has started the season 3-0 every season under Kirby Smart and went on to a 4-0 record in four of his first six seasons as the Bulldogs’ head coach.
Georgia has scored 130 points through three games and has only allowed 10. The +120 scoring differential is third in the FBS behind Michigan and Minnesota. Neither of those teams has played a ranked opponent like Georgia.
Over the last four seasons, Georgia has had the best point differential in the SEC through its first three games. Looking at the top five, only Georgia and Tennessee have done this well while playing a ranked team.
|Team
|Point Differential
|Opponents
|
2019
|
Georgia
|
+125
|
at Vanderbilt, vs. Murray State, vs. Arkansas State
|
2022
|
Georgia
|
+120
|
vs. 11 Oregon, vs. Samford, at South Carolina
|
2022
|
Ole Miss
|
+116
|
vs. Troy, vs. Central Arkansas, at Georgia Tech
|
2019
|
Alabama
|
+115
|
vs. Duke, vs. New Mexico State, at South Carolina
|
2022
|
Tennessee
|
+113
|
vs. Ball State, at 17 Pittsburgh, vs. Akron
If you look at Georgia’s complete history dating back to 1892, three of the top six scoring margins through the first three games have occurred under Smart.
|Points For
|Points Against
|Differential
|
1910
|
202
|
0
|
+202
|
1913
|
179
|
0
|
+179
|
1915
|
149
|
6
|
+143
|
2019
|
148
|
23
|
+125
|
2022
|
130
|
10
|
+120
|
2018
|
135
|
24
|
+111
|
1941
|
129
|
20
|
+109
In case you are curious, the last time Georgia had a negative point differential through its first three games was in 1996 when they were at -10.
In terms of scoring points, Georgia’s 130 points through the first three games ranks ninth in school history (202 points in 1910 is the most). While the ten total points allowed is very impressive. It would not crack the top ten in Georgia history. The last time Georgia allowed fewer than ten points in the same time period was in 1937 as they held Oglethorpe, South Carolina and Clemson to a combined seven points. Seven times in school history, Georgia has shut out its first three opponents, but it hasn’t happened in over 100 years. Those seasons include: 1902, 1909, 1910, 1913, 1916, 1919, and 1920.
Allowing single-digit points is a new UGAtradition. Under coaches Smart, Mel Tucker, Dan Lanning, Glenn Schuman, Will Muschamp, and others, the Dawgs have held their opponents to nine points or less 26 times in 84 games (31%). Since 2020, the Bulldogs lead the nation in this category and it is not even that close.
Back to offense, Georgia had 30 first downs in the game against South Carolina. The Bulldogs have had 30 or more first down eight times since the beginning of the 2010 season. Exactly half of those eight games have been against the Gamecocks.
Stetson Bennett had another outstanding game. Bennett went 16-for-23 passing for 284 yards and two scores. He also ran for another touchdown as well. He has thrown and ran for a score six times as a Bulldog. That is tied for second for the most since 1990.
|Seasons
|Games with 1+ TD pass and 1+ TD rush
|
Aaron Murray
|
2010 - 2013
|
10
|
Quincy Carter
|
1998 - 2000
|
6
|
Stetson Bennett
|
2019 - present
|
6
|
David Greene
|
2001 - 2004
|
5
|
Hutson Mason
|
2010-11, 2013-14
|
5
|
D.J. Shockley
|
2002 - 2005
|
4
|
Matthew Stafford
|
2006 - 2008
|
3
|
Mike Bobo
|
1994 - 1997
|
2
|
Jake Fromm
|
2017 - 2019
|
2
|
Justin Fields
|
2018
|
2
|
Joe Dupree
|
1990
|
1
|
Eric Zeier
|
1991 - 1994
|
1
|
Hines Ward
|
1994 - 1997
|
1
|
Jacob Eason
|
2016 - 2017
|
1
In terms of completion percentage, Bennett finds himself on top of the SEC and seventh in the FBS. Check out this list and notice only one other has faced a ranked team.
|Team
|Completion Pct
|Opponents
|
Max Duggan
|
TCU
|
78.1
|
at Colorado, vs. Tarleton State
|
Henry Colombi
|
Marshall
|
77.8
|
vs. Norfolk State, at 8 Notre Dame, at Bowling Green
|
Taulia Tagovailoa
|
Maryland
|
77.3
|
vs. Buffalo, at Charlotte, vs. SMU
|
Caleb Williams
|
USC
|
74.4
|
vs. Rice, at Stanford, vs. Fresno State
|
Hunter Dekkers
|
Iowa State
|
74.3
|
vs. SE Missouri State, at Iowa, vs. Ohio
|
Drake Maye
|
North Carolina
|
74.2
|
vs. Florida A&M, at Appalachian State, at Georgia State
|
Stetson Bennett
|
Georgia
|
73.9
|
vs. 11 Oregon, vs. Samford, at South Carolina
Carson Beck would be on that list, but he does not have enough attempts to qualify. He is 15-for-19 this season for a 78.9 completion percentage.
Bennett also leads the SEC and ranks sixth nationally averaging 10.82 yards per pass attempt. Last season, Bennett averaged 9.97 an attempt which was the third highest in team history.
In the last game, Bennett also moved past the 5,000 mark in career pass yards. He became the eighth Georgia player to reach that total.
Bennett also led the team in rushing last week with 36 yards. Four Bulldogs had 32 to 36 yards rushing last week and two more players had totals in the 20s. Here is a breakdown so far this season and when each of the main Dawg runners are running the ball.
|1st Quarter
|2nd Quarter
|3rd Quarter
|4th Quarter
|
Kendall Milton
|
9 / 38 / 1
|
8 / 44 / 0
|
11/ 85 / 1
|
0 / 0 / 0
|
Daijun Edwards
|
1 / 3 / 0
|
6 / 30 / 0
|
7 / 47 / 0
|
0 / 0 / 0
|
Branson Robinson
|
0 / 0 / 0
|
0 / 0 / 0
|
4 /32 / 0
|
7 / 25 / 0
|
Kenny McIntosh
|
8 / 26 / 0
|
3 / 3 / 2
|
5 / 24 / 0
|
0 / 0 / 0
|
Stetson Bennett
|
5 / 36 / 1
|
1 / 1 / 1
|
2 / -6 / 1
|
0 / 0 / 0
One name not mentioned in that graphic was tight end Brock Bowers. Bowers scored his first touchdown of the season when he ran for a 5-yard score in the opening quarter last week. It was his second career rushing touchdown. He added two receiving touchdowns later in the game. Last week, UGASports had a list of all the players that have scored a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown in the same game under Smart. Bowers joins James Cook, Sony Michel, Mecole Hardman, and teammate Ladd McConkey as the only Bulldogs to have more than one game like that since 2016.
Bowers has 15 touchdown receptions in his 18 games as a Bulldog. He has had multiple touchdown receptions in six of those games. In data going back to 1990, the six is the most by any Georgia Bulldog.
|Seasons
|Multi-TD Reception Games
|
Brock Bowers
|
2021 - present
|
6
|
Chris Conley
|
2011 - 2014
|
5
|
Hines Ward
|
1994 - 1997
|
4
|
Brice Hunter
|
1992 - 1995
|
3
|
Hason Graham
|
1992 - 1994
|
3
|
Fred Gibson
|
2001 - 2004
|
3
|
Sean Bailey
|
2003 - 2007
|
3
|
Michael Bennett
|
2011 - 2014
|
3
The 15 touchdown receptions and two touchdown rushes add up to 17 total scores in an 18-game stretch for Bowers. In the last 25 seasons, he has the third most total touchdowns by a tight end in the SEC and has way less games played.
|Team
|Games
|Total TD
|
Albert Okwuegbunam
|
Missouri
|
33
|
23
|
Kyle Pitts
|
Florida
|
32
|
18
|
Brock Bowers
|
Georgia
|
18
|
17
|
Jalen Wydermyer
|
Texas A&M
|
35
|
16
|
Evan Engram
|
Ole Miss
|
45
|
15
Defensively, Georgia allowed its first touchdown of the season when South Carolina scored with 53 seconds left. UGA was the last team in the FBS to allow a touchdown.
Malaki Starks leads all true freshmen in the FBS with two interceptions. The team as a whole has five which leads the SEC. He is one of two players in the SEC that have two picks (Arkansas’ Dwight McGlothern). Here are the Georgia players who have either led or co-led the SEC in interceptions for a season. One player in the 1990s may look familiar.
|Season
|Interceptions
|
Lynn Hughes
|
1965
|
6
|
Jake Scott
|
1968
|
10
|
Jeff Hipp ***
|
1980
|
8
|
Terry Hoage ***
|
1982
|
12
|
Ben Smith
|
1989
|
10
|
Kirby Smart
|
1998
|
5
|
Tim Wansley
|
2000
|
6
|
Bacarri Rambo
|
2011
|
8
|
Dominick Sanders
|
2015
|
6
The Dawgs have had 30 interceptions in 28 games since the beginning of the 2020 season. That is the most in the conference in that time period.
|Interceptions
|Interceptions
|
Georgia
|
30
|
Florida
|
22
|
Alabama
|
28
|
Tennessee
|
21
|
Arkansas
|
28
|
Texas A&M
|
21
|
Kentucky
|
28
|
Ole Miss
|
20
|
Mississippi State
|
25
|
Missouri
|
19
|
South Carolina
|
24
|
Auburn
|
18
|
LSU
|
23
|
Vanderbilt
|
16
Georgia’s defense still has produced just one sack, but they have 43 quarterback pressures through three games with Jalen Carter and Mykel Williams sharing the team lead with six apiece, followed by Nolan Smith’s five.
This week’s opponent for Georgia is Kent State. The Bulldogs faced the Golden Flashes once before in the season opener of 1998. Georgia led by head coach Jim Donnan won 56-3 as Quincy Carter threw for three touchdowns with the first going to 2022 College Football Hall of Fame inductee Champ Bailey. Michael Greer and Thad Parker had the other two touchdown receptions. On the ground, Olandis Gary and Robert Arnaud had two scores while Nick Callaway added one as well. Defensively, Ryan Fleming had an interception, but providing two tackles of his own was Kirby Smart. Speaking of collegiate defensive backs, Nick Saban played that position for Kent State from 1970 to 1972.