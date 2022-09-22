Georgia has started the season 3-0 every season under Kirby Smart and went on to a 4-0 record in four of his first six seasons as the Bulldogs’ head coach. Georgia has scored 130 points through three games and has only allowed 10. The +120 scoring differential is third in the FBS behind Michigan and Minnesota. Neither of those teams has played a ranked opponent like Georgia. Over the last four seasons, Georgia has had the best point differential in the SEC through its first three games. Looking at the top five, only Georgia and Tennessee have done this well while playing a ranked team.

Highest Point Differential Thru First 3 Games by SEC Team Since 2019 Team Point Differential Opponents 2019 Georgia +125 at Vanderbilt, vs. Murray State, vs. Arkansas State 2022 Georgia +120 vs. 11 Oregon, vs. Samford, at South Carolina 2022 Ole Miss +116 vs. Troy, vs. Central Arkansas, at Georgia Tech 2019 Alabama +115 vs. Duke, vs. New Mexico State, at South Carolina 2022 Tennessee +113 vs. Ball State, at 17 Pittsburgh, vs. Akron

If you look at Georgia’s complete history dating back to 1892, three of the top six scoring margins through the first three games have occurred under Smart.

Highest Point Differential by Georgia Thru First 3 Games All-Time Points For Points Against Differential 1910 202 0 +202 1913 179 0 +179 1915 149 6 +143 2019 148 23 +125 2022 130 10 +120 2018 135 24 +111 1941 129 20 +109

In case you are curious, the last time Georgia had a negative point differential through its first three games was in 1996 when they were at -10. In terms of scoring points, Georgia’s 130 points through the first three games ranks ninth in school history (202 points in 1910 is the most). While the ten total points allowed is very impressive. It would not crack the top ten in Georgia history. The last time Georgia allowed fewer than ten points in the same time period was in 1937 as they held Oglethorpe, South Carolina and Clemson to a combined seven points. Seven times in school history, Georgia has shut out its first three opponents, but it hasn’t happened in over 100 years. Those seasons include: 1902, 1909, 1910, 1913, 1916, 1919, and 1920. Allowing single-digit points is a new UGAtradition. Under coaches Smart, Mel Tucker, Dan Lanning, Glenn Schuman, Will Muschamp, and others, the Dawgs have held their opponents to nine points or less 26 times in 84 games (31%). Since 2020, the Bulldogs lead the nation in this category and it is not even that close.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TaW5jZSAyMDIwIC48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0dlb3JnaWFGb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AR2Vvcmdp YUZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiBoYXMgaGVsZCBvcHBvbmVudHMgdG8gc2luZ2xlIGRp Z2l0IHBvaW50cyAxMyB0aW1lcyAodGhlIG1vc3QgaW4gdGhlIEZCUyk8YnI+ PGJyPkdlb3JnaWEgLSAxMyBnYW1lczxicj5BbGFiYW1hIC0gODxicj5UZXhh cyBBJmFtcDtNIC0gODxicj5XaXNjb25zaW4gLSA4PGJyPklvd2EgLSA3PGJy Pk9rbGFob21hIFN0YXRlIC0gNzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vVUdBU3BvcnRzY29tP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBVR0FTcG9y dHNjb208L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9VR0E/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNVR0E8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0Rh d2dzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29EYXdn czwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYXZlIE1jTWFob24gKEBkYXZlX21jX3N0YXRz KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2RhdmVfbWNfc3RhdHMv c3RhdHVzLzE1NzE1NDE3NTU4MjQzMTY0MTY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDE4LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

Back to offense, Georgia had 30 first downs in the game against South Carolina. The Bulldogs have had 30 or more first down eight times since the beginning of the 2010 season. Exactly half of those eight games have been against the Gamecocks. Stetson Bennett had another outstanding game. Bennett went 16-for-23 passing for 284 yards and two scores. He also ran for another touchdown as well. He has thrown and ran for a score six times as a Bulldog. That is tied for second for the most since 1990.

Most Games with a TD Pass and a TD Rush by Georgia Player Since 1990 Seasons Games with 1+ TD pass and 1+ TD rush Aaron Murray 2010 - 2013 10 Quincy Carter 1998 - 2000 6 Stetson Bennett 2019 - present 6 David Greene 2001 - 2004 5 Hutson Mason 2010-11, 2013-14 5 D.J. Shockley 2002 - 2005 4 Matthew Stafford 2006 - 2008 3 Mike Bobo 1994 - 1997 2 Jake Fromm 2017 - 2019 2 Justin Fields 2018 2 Joe Dupree 1990 1 Eric Zeier 1991 - 1994 1 Hines Ward 1994 - 1997 1 Jacob Eason 2016 - 2017 1

In terms of completion percentage, Bennett finds himself on top of the SEC and seventh in the FBS. Check out this list and notice only one other has faced a ranked team.

Highest Completion Percentage This Season Team Completion Pct Opponents Max Duggan TCU 78.1 at Colorado, vs. Tarleton State Henry Colombi Marshall 77.8 vs. Norfolk State, at 8 Notre Dame, at Bowling Green Taulia Tagovailoa Maryland 77.3 vs. Buffalo, at Charlotte, vs. SMU Caleb Williams USC 74.4 vs. Rice, at Stanford, vs. Fresno State Hunter Dekkers Iowa State 74.3 vs. SE Missouri State, at Iowa, vs. Ohio Drake Maye North Carolina 74.2 vs. Florida A&M, at Appalachian State, at Georgia State Stetson Bennett Georgia 73.9 vs. 11 Oregon, vs. Samford, at South Carolina

Carson Beck would be on that list, but he does not have enough attempts to qualify. He is 15-for-19 this season for a 78.9 completion percentage. Bennett also leads the SEC and ranks sixth nationally averaging 10.82 yards per pass attempt. Last season, Bennett averaged 9.97 an attempt which was the third highest in team history. In the last game, Bennett also moved past the 5,000 mark in career pass yards. He became the eighth Georgia player to reach that total. Bennett also led the team in rushing last week with 36 yards. Four Bulldogs had 32 to 36 yards rushing last week and two more players had totals in the 20s. Here is a breakdown so far this season and when each of the main Dawg runners are running the ball.

Georgia Rushing by Quarter This Season 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Kendall Milton 9 / 38 / 1 8 / 44 / 0 11/ 85 / 1 0 / 0 / 0 Daijun Edwards 1 / 3 / 0 6 / 30 / 0 7 / 47 / 0 0 / 0 / 0 Branson Robinson 0 / 0 / 0 0 / 0 / 0 4 /32 / 0 7 / 25 / 0 Kenny McIntosh 8 / 26 / 0 3 / 3 / 2 5 / 24 / 0 0 / 0 / 0 Stetson Bennett 5 / 36 / 1 1 / 1 / 1 2 / -6 / 1 0 / 0 / 0

One name not mentioned in that graphic was tight end Brock Bowers. Bowers scored his first touchdown of the season when he ran for a 5-yard score in the opening quarter last week. It was his second career rushing touchdown. He added two receiving touchdowns later in the game. Last week, UGASports had a list of all the players that have scored a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown in the same game under Smart. Bowers joins James Cook, Sony Michel, Mecole Hardman, and teammate Ladd McConkey as the only Bulldogs to have more than one game like that since 2016. Bowers has 15 touchdown receptions in his 18 games as a Bulldog. He has had multiple touchdown receptions in six of those games. In data going back to 1990, the six is the most by any Georgia Bulldog.



Most Multi-TD Reception Games by Georgia Player Since 1990 Seasons Multi-TD Reception Games Brock Bowers 2021 - present 6 Chris Conley 2011 - 2014 5 Hines Ward 1994 - 1997 4 Brice Hunter 1992 - 1995 3 Hason Graham 1992 - 1994 3 Fred Gibson 2001 - 2004 3 Sean Bailey 2003 - 2007 3 Michael Bennett 2011 - 2014 3

The 15 touchdown receptions and two touchdown rushes add up to 17 total scores in an 18-game stretch for Bowers. In the last 25 seasons, he has the third most total touchdowns by a tight end in the SEC and has way less games played.

Most Total Touchdowns by SEC Tight End Since 1996 Team Games Total TD Albert Okwuegbunam Missouri 33 23 Kyle Pitts Florida 32 18 Brock Bowers Georgia 18 17 Jalen Wydermyer Texas A&M 35 16 Evan Engram Ole Miss 45 15

Defensively, Georgia allowed its first touchdown of the season when South Carolina scored with 53 seconds left. UGA was the last team in the FBS to allow a touchdown. Malaki Starks leads all true freshmen in the FBS with two interceptions. The team as a whole has five which leads the SEC. He is one of two players in the SEC that have two picks (Arkansas’ Dwight McGlothern). Here are the Georgia players who have either led or co-led the SEC in interceptions for a season. One player in the 1990s may look familiar.

Georgia Players that led the SEC in Interceptions Season Interceptions Lynn Hughes 1965 6 Jake Scott 1968 10 Jeff Hipp *** 1980 8 Terry Hoage *** 1982 12 Ben Smith 1989 10 Kirby Smart 1998 5 Tim Wansley 2000 6 Bacarri Rambo 2011 8 Dominick Sanders 2015 6

The Dawgs have had 30 interceptions in 28 games since the beginning of the 2020 season. That is the most in the conference in that time period.

Most Interceptions by a Team in the SEC Since 2020 Interceptions Interceptions Georgia 30 Florida 22 Alabama 28 Tennessee 21 Arkansas 28 Texas A&M 21 Kentucky 28 Ole Miss 20 Mississippi State 25 Missouri 19 South Carolina 24 Auburn 18 LSU 23 Vanderbilt 16