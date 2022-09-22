News More News
Stats Crunch: Week Four

Dave McMahon • UGASports
Georgia has started the season 3-0 every season under Kirby Smart and went on to a 4-0 record in four of his first six seasons as the Bulldogs’ head coach.

Georgia has scored 130 points through three games and has only allowed 10. The +120 scoring differential is third in the FBS behind Michigan and Minnesota. Neither of those teams has played a ranked opponent like Georgia.

Over the last four seasons, Georgia has had the best point differential in the SEC through its first three games. Looking at the top five, only Georgia and Tennessee have done this well while playing a ranked team.

Highest Point Differential Thru First 3 Games by SEC Team Since 2019
Team Point Differential Opponents

2019

Georgia

+125

at Vanderbilt, vs. Murray State, vs. Arkansas State

2022

Georgia

+120

vs. 11 Oregon, vs. Samford, at South Carolina

2022

Ole Miss

+116

vs. Troy, vs. Central Arkansas, at Georgia Tech

2019

Alabama

+115

vs. Duke, vs. New Mexico State, at South Carolina

2022

Tennessee

+113

vs. Ball State, at 17 Pittsburgh, vs. Akron

If you look at Georgia’s complete history dating back to 1892, three of the top six scoring margins through the first three games have occurred under Smart.

Highest Point Differential by Georgia Thru First 3 Games All-Time
Points For Points Against Differential

1910

202

0

+202

1913

179

0

+179

1915

149

6

+143

2019

148

23

+125

2022

130

10

+120

2018

135

24

+111

1941

129

20

+109

In case you are curious, the last time Georgia had a negative point differential through its first three games was in 1996 when they were at -10.

In terms of scoring points, Georgia’s 130 points through the first three games ranks ninth in school history (202 points in 1910 is the most). While the ten total points allowed is very impressive. It would not crack the top ten in Georgia history. The last time Georgia allowed fewer than ten points in the same time period was in 1937 as they held Oglethorpe, South Carolina and Clemson to a combined seven points. Seven times in school history, Georgia has shut out its first three opponents, but it hasn’t happened in over 100 years. Those seasons include: 1902, 1909, 1910, 1913, 1916, 1919, and 1920.

Allowing single-digit points is a new UGAtradition. Under coaches Smart, Mel Tucker, Dan Lanning, Glenn Schuman, Will Muschamp, and others, the Dawgs have held their opponents to nine points or less 26 times in 84 games (31%). Since 2020, the Bulldogs lead the nation in this category and it is not even that close.

Back to offense, Georgia had 30 first downs in the game against South Carolina. The Bulldogs have had 30 or more first down eight times since the beginning of the 2010 season. Exactly half of those eight games have been against the Gamecocks.

Stetson Bennett had another outstanding game. Bennett went 16-for-23 passing for 284 yards and two scores. He also ran for another touchdown as well. He has thrown and ran for a score six times as a Bulldog. That is tied for second for the most since 1990.

Most Games with a TD Pass and a TD Rush by Georgia Player Since 1990
Seasons Games with 1+ TD pass and 1+ TD rush

Aaron Murray

2010 - 2013

10

Quincy Carter

1998 - 2000

6

Stetson Bennett

2019 - present

6

David Greene

2001 - 2004

5

Hutson Mason

2010-11, 2013-14

5

D.J. Shockley

2002 - 2005

4

Matthew Stafford

2006 - 2008

3

Mike Bobo

1994 - 1997

2

Jake Fromm

2017 - 2019

2

Justin Fields

2018

2

Joe Dupree

1990

1

Eric Zeier

1991 - 1994

1

Hines Ward

1994 - 1997

1

Jacob Eason

2016 - 2017

1

In terms of completion percentage, Bennett finds himself on top of the SEC and seventh in the FBS. Check out this list and notice only one other has faced a ranked team.

Highest Completion Percentage This Season
Team Completion Pct Opponents

Max Duggan

TCU

78.1

at Colorado, vs. Tarleton State

Henry Colombi

Marshall

77.8

vs. Norfolk State, at 8 Notre Dame, at Bowling Green

Taulia Tagovailoa

Maryland

77.3

vs. Buffalo, at Charlotte, vs. SMU

Caleb Williams

USC

74.4

vs. Rice, at Stanford, vs. Fresno State

Hunter Dekkers

Iowa State

74.3

vs. SE Missouri State, at Iowa, vs. Ohio

Drake Maye

North Carolina

74.2

vs. Florida A&M, at Appalachian State, at Georgia State

Stetson Bennett

Georgia

73.9

vs. 11 Oregon, vs. Samford, at South Carolina

Carson Beck would be on that list, but he does not have enough attempts to qualify. He is 15-for-19 this season for a 78.9 completion percentage.

Bennett also leads the SEC and ranks sixth nationally averaging 10.82 yards per pass attempt. Last season, Bennett averaged 9.97 an attempt which was the third highest in team history.

In the last game, Bennett also moved past the 5,000 mark in career pass yards. He became the eighth Georgia player to reach that total.

Bennett also led the team in rushing last week with 36 yards. Four Bulldogs had 32 to 36 yards rushing last week and two more players had totals in the 20s. Here is a breakdown so far this season and when each of the main Dawg runners are running the ball.

Georgia Rushing by Quarter This Season
1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter

Kendall Milton

9 / 38 / 1

8 / 44 / 0

11/ 85 / 1

0 / 0 / 0

Daijun Edwards

1 / 3 / 0

6 / 30 / 0

7 / 47 / 0

0 / 0 / 0

Branson Robinson

0 / 0 / 0

0 / 0 / 0

4 /32 / 0

7 / 25 / 0

Kenny McIntosh

8 / 26 / 0

3 / 3 / 2

5 / 24 / 0

0 / 0 / 0

Stetson Bennett

5 / 36 / 1

1 / 1 / 1

2 / -6 / 1

0 / 0 / 0
*** Rush Attempts, Yards, Touchdowns

One name not mentioned in that graphic was tight end Brock Bowers. Bowers scored his first touchdown of the season when he ran for a 5-yard score in the opening quarter last week. It was his second career rushing touchdown. He added two receiving touchdowns later in the game. Last week, UGASports had a list of all the players that have scored a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown in the same game under Smart. Bowers joins James Cook, Sony Michel, Mecole Hardman, and teammate Ladd McConkey as the only Bulldogs to have more than one game like that since 2016.

Bowers has 15 touchdown receptions in his 18 games as a Bulldog. He has had multiple touchdown receptions in six of those games. In data going back to 1990, the six is the most by any Georgia Bulldog.


Most Multi-TD Reception Games by Georgia Player Since 1990
Seasons Multi-TD Reception Games

Brock Bowers

2021 - present

6

Chris Conley

2011 - 2014

5

Hines Ward

1994 - 1997

4

Brice Hunter

1992 - 1995

3

Hason Graham

1992 - 1994

3

Fred Gibson

2001 - 2004

3

Sean Bailey

2003 - 2007

3

Michael Bennett

2011 - 2014

3

The 15 touchdown receptions and two touchdown rushes add up to 17 total scores in an 18-game stretch for Bowers. In the last 25 seasons, he has the third most total touchdowns by a tight end in the SEC and has way less games played.

Most Total Touchdowns by SEC Tight End Since 1996
Team Games Total TD

Albert Okwuegbunam

Missouri

33

23

Kyle Pitts

Florida

32

18

Brock Bowers

Georgia

18

17

Jalen Wydermyer

Texas A&M

35

16

Evan Engram

Ole Miss

45

15

Defensively, Georgia allowed its first touchdown of the season when South Carolina scored with 53 seconds left. UGA was the last team in the FBS to allow a touchdown.

Malaki Starks leads all true freshmen in the FBS with two interceptions. The team as a whole has five which leads the SEC. He is one of two players in the SEC that have two picks (Arkansas’ Dwight McGlothern). Here are the Georgia players who have either led or co-led the SEC in interceptions for a season. One player in the 1990s may look familiar.

Georgia Players that led the SEC in Interceptions
Season Interceptions

Lynn Hughes

1965

6

Jake Scott

1968

10

Jeff Hipp ***

1980

8

Terry Hoage ***

1982

12

Ben Smith

1989

10

Kirby Smart

1998

5

Tim Wansley

2000

6

Bacarri Rambo

2011

8

Dominick Sanders

2015

6
*** Led or co-led the Nation

The Dawgs have had 30 interceptions in 28 games since the beginning of the 2020 season. That is the most in the conference in that time period.

Most Interceptions by a Team in the SEC Since 2020
Interceptions Interceptions

Georgia

30

Florida

22

Alabama

28

Tennessee

21

Arkansas

28

Texas A&M

21

Kentucky

28

Ole Miss

20

Mississippi State

25

Missouri

19

South Carolina

24

Auburn

18

LSU

23

Vanderbilt

16

Georgia’s defense still has produced just one sack, but they have 43 quarterback pressures through three games with Jalen Carter and Mykel Williams sharing the team lead with six apiece, followed by Nolan Smith’s five.

This week’s opponent for Georgia is Kent State. The Bulldogs faced the Golden Flashes once before in the season opener of 1998. Georgia led by head coach Jim Donnan won 56-3 as Quincy Carter threw for three touchdowns with the first going to 2022 College Football Hall of Fame inductee Champ Bailey. Michael Greer and Thad Parker had the other two touchdown receptions. On the ground, Olandis Gary and Robert Arnaud had two scores while Nick Callaway added one as well. Defensively, Ryan Fleming had an interception, but providing two tackles of his own was Kirby Smart. Speaking of collegiate defensive backs, Nick Saban played that position for Kent State from 1970 to 1972.

